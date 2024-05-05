Lucknow rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the LSG vs KKR match in IPL 2024?

The second game of Sunday's doubleheader will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

KKR are currently placed second in the table with 14 points from 10 matches. LSG, on the other hand, are just below Kolkata in the standings with 12 points.

Both teams defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last games and will look to continue their winning momentum as IPL 2024 enters its business end.

KKR and LSG had met earlier in the season, with the former emerging victorious by seven wickets at Eden Gardens. Phil Salt scored a match-winning half-century while skipper Shreyas Iyer chipped in with a significant contribution as the Knight Riders chased down 163 runs in 15.4 overs.

The Super Giants, back at their den, will look to return the favor tonight. Thus, a cracker of a contest beckons fans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, with fans turning up in huge numbers.

Speaking of the weather conditions, there is no rain in the forecast for Lucknow tonight, meaning an uninterrupted contest is on the cards. There will be no cloud cover, according to reports in Accuweather.

The temperature, meanwhile, will be on the higher side, ranging between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to be low, hovering around the 30 percent mark.

"He's really enjoying the elevation to No. 3 where he can take responsibility" - LSG coach Justin Langer on Marcus Stoinis' impact

Senior all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has looked a lot better as a batter ever since he was promoted to No. 3. He played a swashbuckling knock of 124* against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Stoinis also scored a fine half-century against the Mumbai Indians in the last match.

LSG head coach Justin Langer feels Stoinis is enjoying the new role and also assuming more responsibility.

"I think he's really enjoying the elevation to No. 3 where he can take responsibility," Langer told reporters. "When he opened the bowling the other day, he takes responsibility and I think that's what happens with all the best players."

"They want to stand up and take responsibility under pressure and he's doing that very well. He helps lead that energy, that warrior energy where you walk out in the middle and you're just ready for the contest," he added.

Do you think Marcus Stoinis batting at No.3 is right for the Lucknow Super Giants? Let us know in the comments.

