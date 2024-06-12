Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standing after Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa, Match 18

The Mahrashtara Premier League on June 11, Tuesday, saw a double-header, with Raigad Royals facing the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings in the 17th match, and Eagle Nashik Titans and Puneri Bappa facing off in the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Raigad Royals won the first encounter of the day in a nail-biting finish in the last over by three wickets. The next encounter between Eagle Nashik Titans and Puneri Bappa saw the latter win by 59 runs in a rain-hit game.

Ratnagiri Jets are first in the points table with eight points from six games, with an NRR of +1.224. Eagle Nashik Titans are second despite their loss to Puneri Bappa. They have also won four of six games and have an NRR of -0.619.

The third and fourth positions are occupied by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings and Raigad Royals respectively, with both having six points and NRRs of 0.465 and -0.226 respectively.

Puneri Bappa are fifth position after their magnificent win over Nashik Titans and have an NRR of -0.206. The last spot is filled in by Kolhapur Tuskers, with two wins from six games and an NRR of -0.745.

Ruturaj Gaikwad secures victory for Puneri Bappa

The first encounter of the day saw Raigad Royals facing the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings. The Royals won the toss and chose to field first.

Sambhaji Kings openers played well, adding 125, but the middle and lower order faltered, as the team made 146-8. Openers Om Bhosale scored 81* off 48, while Murtaza Trunkwala scored 44 off 39. Sunil Yadav was the standout bowler for the Royals with three wickets.

Meanwhile, Siddhesh Veer and Mehul Patel added a 76-run partnership for the Royals in their win. Veer made 61 from 53 and Mehul 42 off 35. Pranay Singh, Anand Thenge, and Swaraj registered 3-30, 2-36 and 2-21 for the Kings, albeit in a losing cause.

In the second match between Puneri and Eagle Nashik Titans, ENT won the toss and chose to bowl first, but the decision backfired. Puneri Bappa captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made 89 off 49, with eight boundaries and six sixes, taking his team to 210-4. Abhimanyu Jadhav supported him well with 65 off 39.

Nashik Titans had to chase 117 runs in 10 overs due to rain but fell short by 59 runs. Sachin Bhosale was the standout bowler with 4-16 in four overs.

