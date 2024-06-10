Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standing after Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers, Match 16

The Mahrashtara Premier League witnessed a doubleheader on June 10 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The first game of the day was played between Eagle Nashik Titans and Raigad Royals, as the result of yesterday's game stood abandoned. Eagle Nashik Titans secured a comfortable nine-wicket victory over the Raigad Royals.

The second encounter was between the Ratnagiri Jets and the Kolhapur Tuskers. Kolhapur won the match by two runs which testified a nail-biting finish.

Ratnagiri Jets continue to hold the top spot despite consecutive losses in the previous two games. They have won four out of their six games, holding a Net Run Rate of 1.224. The second position is occupied by Eagle Nashik Titans after their win over Raigad Royals who have an NRR of 0.170.

Trending

The third and fourth spots are occupied by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings and Raigad Royals with an NRR of 0.606 and -0.354, respectively. Kolhapur Tuskers holds the fifth position after their win against Ratnagiri Jets and they have an NRR of -0.745. Puneri Bappa is in the sixth position winning just one game of their five encounters, and has an NRR of -0.863.

Rahul Tripathi’s Kolhapur Tuskers witness back-to-back wins

In the first game of the day, Eagle Nashik Titans took over the Raigad Royals, having won the toss and pushed the Raigad Royals to bat first. The Raigad Royals took the challenge and scored 64 runs in five overs. Captain Naushad Shaikh was on fire scoring 32 runs with just 13 deliveries, which encountered three boundaries and three sixes. Mehul Patel played a cameo of 12 balls-22 runs.

On the other hand, the Eagle Nashik Titans were unstoppable when the openers Arshin Kulkarni and Mandar Bhandari finished the game inside 3.5 overs. Arshin Kulkarni was the standout batter of the innings blistering a knock of 41 facing just 15 deliveries.

In the second match, Ratnagiri Jets won the toss and chose to bowl first. Kolhapur Tuskers struggled at the start when both their openers fell inside three overs. But the captaincy knock of Rahul Tripathi with partnership support from Siddharth Mhatre posted a total of 169 with the loss of seven wickets. Rahul Tripathi scored 63 runs off 39 deliveries and Mhatre scored a valuable knock of 44 from 36 balls. Satyajeet Bacchav bowled with a figure of 3/31 to restrict the Ratnagiri Jets to a total of 169.

In response, Ratnagiri had a wonderful start when their opening partnership witnessed a 50-run stand, Preetam Patil scored 38 runs from that stand, but regular wickets cost them the match. Nikhil Naik towards the end of the game showed some hope when things weren’t going right for the Jets. He played a quick-fire knock of 37 runs off 14 balls, smashing four sixes. Shreyash Chavan’s exceptional figures of 4/14 helped Kolhapur seal the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback