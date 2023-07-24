"Maiden Test 50* for my Starboy"- Fans thrilled as India's Ishan Kishan scores quickfire fifty against WI in 2nd Test

Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan smashed his maiden half-century off just 33 deliveries in just his second Test against the West Indies on Day 4 of the ongoing Trinidad Test on Sunday. The southpaw scored an unbeaten 52* off 34 balls to help India set a challenging target of 365 for the hosts.

The visitors were in need of quick runs as they wanted to set a sizable target with the threat of rain looming large. They decided to promote Ishan Kishan to No.4 and the move worked wonders as his quickfire half-century after tea ensured that India were happy with the target that they set.

Fans on Twitter congratulated Ishan Kishan for his fine knock and also noticed that his bat had the initials of Rishabh Pant (RP 17), making them draw a resemblance from his one-handed sixes with that hit by the southpaw. Here are some of the reactions:

Rishabh @reesab1410 #ishankishan pic.twitter.com/5ijOZPbrSF Srikar Bharat could have never scored a 50 off 33 balls, that's why it's important to have X-Factor players like Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant in your test squad. Gone are the days when you needed proper test batsmen to save the match #INDvWI

Anshika👩🏻‍⚕️⛹🏻‍♀️ @anshuu23

keep shining #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/tpQamFgjgB Maiden Test 50* for My Starboy Ishan Kishan In just 33 Ballskeep shining

Ishu @Deeepresed pic.twitter.com/QHEy7lrmdZ Pocket Dynamo - Ishan Kishan has arrived in test cricket in style

Utsav 💔 @utsav__45



Rishabh Pant then Ishan Kishan now Indian Wicketkeeper and one handed six have a special connectionRishabh Pant then Ishan Kishan now pic.twitter.com/8Z7CnB7QM7 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/8Z7CnB7QM7

India ahead in what could be an interesting finish to Trinidad Test

The game seemed to be moving a bit too slow by the end of play on Day 3, but Day 4 panned out exactly the way India would have wanted. The visitors were able to wrap up the West Indies innings by picking up their last five wickets for just 26 runs. Mohammed Siraj got the ball to move both ways and was just sensational, picking up a five-wicket haul.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal began in T20 mode as they probably felt that with rain around, their team needed enough time to bowl out the West Indies. The veteran and the youngster once again got off to a sensational start, adding 98 runs for the first wicket with the former scoring yet another half-century.

Ishan's late blitz ensured that the visitors got past the 350-run mark in quick time. They have picked up a couple of wickets and will back themselves to take the remaining scalps on Day 5 if rain doesn't play spoilsport.

However, the West Indies will know that 289 runs can be scored in an entire day if they bat well. If they get a good start on Day 5, the ending to the Test could be a whole lot more interesting.