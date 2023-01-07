"Maintaining 360 degrees in freezing cold"- Fans erupt as Suryakumar Yadav slams 3rd T20I hundred

Suryakumar Yadav yet again played an incredible T20I knock, this time bringing up his third T20I hundred for India in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. He scored 112* off just 51 balls on January 7. His knock included seven fours and nine sixes and helped India post a mammoth 228/5 in their 20 overs.
The Sri Lankan bowlers simply had no answer to SKY's brilliance as he once again showed off his range of shots by playing all around the dial. He is just raising the bar for anyone who wants to be the No.1 T20I batter in the world. There just seems to be daylight between him and everyone else in this format at the moment.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Suryakumar Yadav take his game to the next level and some even feel he is one of the greatest to play in this format. Here are some of the reactions:
Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi power India to a commanding total
India lost Ishan Kishan in the very first over in the third T20I, but that didn't stop Rahul Tripathi from dictating terms to the opposition. The right-hander, who had just made his debut for India in the last game, showed no signs of nerves. He caught the opposition off-guard with some counter-attacking shots.
Sri Lanka did dismiss Tripathi for 35, but they just didn't know what was about to hit them. SKY smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground and got some able support from Axar Patel at the other end.
The hosts would believe that they have enough runs on the board but will need to keep on picking wickets as the pitch is good for batting.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(WK), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
