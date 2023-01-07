"Maintaining 360 degrees in freezing cold"- Fans erupt as Suryakumar Yadav slams 3rd T20I hundred

Suryakumar Yadav yet again played an incredible T20I knock, this time bringing up his third T20I hundred for India in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. He scored 112* off just 51 balls on January 7. His knock included seven fours and nine sixes and helped India post a mammoth 228/5 in their 20 overs.

The Sri Lankan bowlers simply had no answer to SKY's brilliance as he once again showed off his range of shots by playing all around the dial. He is just raising the bar for anyone who wants to be the No.1 T20I batter in the world. There just seems to be daylight between him and everyone else in this format at the moment.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Suryakumar Yadav take his game to the next level and some even feel he is one of the greatest to play in this format. Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav in T20I:



Runs - 1578

Balls - 875

Average - 46.41

Strike Rate - 180.34

Hundreds - 3

Fifties - 13 Suryakumar Yadav in T20I:Runs - 1578Balls - 875 Average - 46.41 Strike Rate - 180.34 Hundreds - 3 Fifties - 13 https://t.co/4EdiXtcXRC

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The happiness on Suryakumar Yadav's face - he's been dominating this format! One of the best of T20 history.



The happiness on Suryakumar Yadav's face - he's been dominating this format! One of the best of T20 history.https://t.co/g4dUCD23Og

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket The problem with Suryakumar Yadav is that he is just a bit too good for this planet's bowlers. The problem with Suryakumar Yadav is that he is just a bit too good for this planet's bowlers.

Amanda Wellington @amandajadew #INDvSL #Sky Unbelievable batting & Shot Selection from sky, making yet another 100 in a T20 match look so easy - Lost for words 🤯 Unbelievable batting & Shot Selection from sky, making yet another 100 in a T20 match look so easy - Lost for words 🤯🔥 #INDvSL #Sky

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 You have seen falling sweeps, now watch falling sixes! You have seen falling sweeps, now watch falling sixes! https://t.co/Rqw5rESet3

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar Yadav's lowest Strike Rate while having a 50+ score in T20is is 141.67. He has 10 50+ scores out of 16 at over 180 Strike Rate.



- Crazy stats, Sky is unbelievable! Suryakumar Yadav's lowest Strike Rate while having a 50+ score in T20is is 141.67. He has 10 50+ scores out of 16 at over 180 Strike Rate.- Crazy stats, Sky is unbelievable!

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan No one comes close to Surya Kumar Yadav in T20 cricket at the moment. No one comes close to Surya Kumar Yadav in T20 cricket at the moment.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Suryakumar Yadav is the reason I won't be able to catch fake YouTube thumbnails. Suryakumar Yadav is the reason I won't be able to catch fake YouTube thumbnails. https://t.co/S4HecC3vG8

Silly Point @FarziCricketer We have reached that point when Suryakumar Yadav's shots shouldn't amaze us. But it still puts me in awe every time. We have reached that point when Suryakumar Yadav's shots shouldn't amaze us. But it still puts me in awe every time.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



All in 1.5 years!!



#INDvsSL #INDvSL #suryakumar SKY is less than 50 runs away from going over Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni's tally of runs for India in T20Is and getting into India's top 5 run-scores in this format.All in 1.5 years!! SKY is less than 50 runs away from going over Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni's tally of runs for India in T20Is and getting into India's top 5 run-scores in this format. All in 1.5 years!!#INDvsSL #INDvSL #suryakumar

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 For this SKY there is no limit.



What a player. What a wonderful player! For this SKY there is no limit. What a player. What a wonderful player! https://t.co/kdqlfb7KpH

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 Let me go back to the drawing board and invent a few words so that I'm able to describe what Suryakumar Yadav is doing right now. Because the existing words would be an insult. Let me go back to the drawing board and invent a few words so that I'm able to describe what Suryakumar Yadav is doing right now. Because the existing words would be an insult.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Surya Kumar yadav will get more than 20crs if he comes in IPL auction and Mumbai Indians retained him for 8crs Surya Kumar yadav will get more than 20crs if he comes in IPL auction and Mumbai Indians retained him for 8crs 😭😭

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



rd T20I for SKY, and this is us right now: 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽



#OneFamily #INDvSL @surya_14kumar Year changed, opposition changed but his plans remain the same: नुसता राडाrd T20Ifor SKY, and this is us right now: 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 Year changed, opposition changed but his plans remain the same: नुसता राडा 🔥3⃣rd T20I 💯 for SKY, and this is us right now: 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽#OneFamily #INDvSL @surya_14kumar https://t.co/oMNlpUsa52

Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi power India to a commanding total

India lost Ishan Kishan in the very first over in the third T20I, but that didn't stop Rahul Tripathi from dictating terms to the opposition. The right-hander, who had just made his debut for India in the last game, showed no signs of nerves. He caught the opposition off-guard with some counter-attacking shots.

Sri Lanka did dismiss Tripathi for 35, but they just didn't know what was about to hit them. SKY smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground and got some able support from Axar Patel at the other end.

The hosts would believe that they have enough runs on the board but will need to keep on picking wickets as the pitch is good for batting.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(WK), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes