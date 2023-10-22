"Make this chance count" - Fans excited as Suryakumar Yadav makes his World Cup debut for India in IND vs NZ match

Explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav makes his World Cup debut for India in a crunch game against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22. He comes into the XI for the injured Hardik Pandya, who has been advised rest after hurting his left ankle in the match against Bangladesh.

Given the balance that Hardik brings to the side, it was natural that India had to look at strengthening the batting as well as bowling, thereby bringing in both Suryakumar and Mohammed Shami.

SKY hasn't really had a prolific ODI career overall, but having smashed back-to-back half-centuries against Australia just before the World Cup, he will be brimming with confidence and will want to do well in the opportunity that has come his way.

Fans on X are thrilled to see Suryakumar in the playing XI and are hoping that he is able to replicate his explosive T20 knocks in the World Cup as well.

Here are some of the reactions:

Suryakumar Yadav survived an injury scare

Suryakumar Yadav's participation in the match against New Zealand seemed to be in jeopardy when he reportedly got hit on his wrist during India's practice session on Saturday, October 21.

Facing throwdown specialist Raghu in the nets, SKY was in pain as the ball struck his right wrist, and had to be given an ice pack. Thankfully for him and India, the blow wasn't serious enough and he is in the field, with Rohit Sharma opting to bowl first in Dharamshala.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult