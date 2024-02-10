"Make them feel valued regardless of their role in the team"- Rohit Sharma on his bond with players amidst India vs England Tests

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has earned plaudits from the cricketing fraternity over the years for being a great man manager and knowing how to get the best out of his fellow players.

Be it for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, where he won five titles, or for the Indian team, where he won the Asia Cup twice and led them to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Rohit's success speaks for itself.

At a promotional event in Mumbai, Rohit spoke about the importance of a leader knowing the strengths and weaknesses of his teammates.

"As a leader, it's crucial to instill confidence in players and make them feel valued regardless of their role in the team. Each player's contribution is essential to the team's success, whether they play ten balls at No. 6 or 7," he said.

"I make it a point to interact with players individually, understand their concerns, and provide reassurance. Building trust and confidence is paramount, especially in challenging situations," Rohit added.

Several players like Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Tilak Varma have opened up on how Rohit gives them confidence and how the skipper's clarity in his communication helps them.

Rohit Sharma on his role as an opener

Rohit Sharma opens for India across all three formats and each has its own set of challenges. In Tests, he has to ensure he negotiates the new-ball burst, especially in conditions that aid fast bowling.

However, in white-ball cricket, Rohit of late has been committed to counterattacking the opposition. His sensational tally of 597 runs in the ODI 2023 World Cup had several knocks where he caught the opposition off-guard with his explosive starts.

Rohit stated in this regard:

"Confidence stems from rigorous preparation and mastering skills. I thrive on the challenge of starting innings in adverse conditions and rely on extensive training to bolster my self-belief."

Rohit's captaincy skills have certainly been challenged in India's ongoing Test series against England as the two teams are level with one win apiece. The third Test of the five-match affair will be played in Rajkot from February 15.

