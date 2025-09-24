"Makes no sense" - Sanjay Manjrekar slams change in India's batting order for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has slammed the team management’s decision to promote Shivam Dube in their Asia Cup 2025 Super match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. The cricketer-turned-commentator found 'no sense' in promoting the middle-order batter at No. 3. The sharp retort came as Dube perished for just two runs off three balls he faced, caught by Towhid Hridoy off Rishad Hossain’s bowling. As a result, the Men in Blue lost two quick wickets in 11 balls.

Notably, Dube scored an unbeaten 10 (7) against Pakistan in the group-stage match. The left-hander then fell for just five runs against Oman. The 32-year-old, however, has been exceptional with the ball, bagging five wickets, including 2/33 against Pakistan in the Super 4 match.

Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on X:

“With every batter in this Indian team a phenomenal hitter against both pace & spin makes no sense to send Shivam Dube up the order.”

Notably, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was supposed to bat ahead of Dube at No. 3.

Abhishek Sharma provides a blazing start for India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Bangladesh

Opening batter Abhishek Sharma continued his red-hot form to help India get off to a brilliant start against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. The southpaw slammed 75 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 202.70, including five sixes and six boundaries. The 25-year-old fell prey to an unfortunate runout. His opening partner, Shubman Gill, also impressed again with the bat, scoring 29 off 19 deliveries, comprising one maximum and two boundaries. The duo together shared a 77-run stand for the first wicket.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 112/3 after 11.2 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya at the crease. Defending champions India are yet to lose a match in the Asia Cup 2025, registering four back-to-back wins, including two victories against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be keen to upset India for the second time after the Asia Cup 2023.

