Matt Henry ruled out of 2023 World Cup, New Zealand confirm replacement 

Matt Henry has been ruled out of the 2023 World Cup with an injury, inflicting a massive blow to New Zealand's already wobbling campaign. The Kiwis have confirmed Kyle Jamieson, who was added as a cover to the squad, as the replacement.

Henry struggled with his right hamstring on the field during New Zealand's match against South Africa on Thursday. He didn't bowl his full quota of overs and was taken for MRI scans, which confirmed he has a grade-two lower tear which generally requires at least two to four weeks to recover from.

Due to reasons of injury and form, Jamieson hasn't been a regular member of the ODI squad. In 13 matches, he has taken 14 wickets at an average of 36.50 and an economy rate of 5.07. He'd have massive shoes to fill because Henry, on the other hand, has been one of New Zealand's best new-ball bowlers over the years.

Confirming Jamieson's addition as a cover in a press conference on Thursday, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead had admitted it was a forced move.

“Kyle’s on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group," he said. "He’ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday’s game. Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match - so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running.”

New Zealand have had the short end of the stick with injuries. Skipper Kane Williamson, pacers Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson, and all-rounders James Neesham and Mark Champman are all nursing niggles of varied severity.

"We’re gutted for him" - Stead on Matt Henry

Henry is currently joint 10th-best in the list of top wicket-takers in the World Cup with 11 scalps in seven matches at an average of 28.63.

The Blackcaps used him in all phases of an innings, with his swing helping them in the powerplay and a few different seam positions troubling batters in the middle overs and at the death.

“We’re gutted for him,” Stead said. "Matt’s been a crucial part of our One Day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing. He’s consistently been ranked inside the ICC top 10 ODI bowlers for the past few years which is testament to his class and skills. Moreover, Matt’s a great team man and we’re all going to miss his personality and experience.”

New Zealand are currently placed fourth in the points table and are being hunted by Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Netherlands for the spot.