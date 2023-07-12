MCC recommends very limited ODI cricket after 2027 due to lack of value offered - Reports 

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has recommended a major change to the cricketing calendar from 2027 onwards. The ODI format might be the one facing the ax with Test cricket and T20 cricket safe in shrouds of traditionality and modernity, respectively.

The MCC has questioned the value that bilateral ODI cricket offers to the sport as well as the cricketing calendar that is already filled up to the brim. Apart from international endeavors, the growing number of franchise leagues must also be taken into account.

The ODI format was in the spotlight in 2023, primarily due to the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India. However, the once-adored format will soon slip into the shadows of the remaining imperious and rather untouchable formats.

Meeting at the sidelines of the famous Ashes Test at Lord's last month, the MCC's World Cricket Committee came to a conclusion that bilateral ODI series' are required only a year preceding each World Cup. Doing this will allow teams to adjust to the format once again and prepare for the global event with time to spare as well.

The ICC tried to spruce up the ODI format by increasing the importance of the regular bilateral series. The inception of the World Cup Super League meant that each and every result would be taken into consideration in terms of qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

While the concept resulted in thrilling subsequent qualifiers, the implementation of the league was not well received. Additionally, a heavyweight nation like South Africa sacrificing a three-match ODI series to create their own T20 franchise league in January 2023 was also not a great advertisement for the format.

Since the schedule for the next four years is set through the 2023-27 Future Tours Programme (FTP), any significant change will be witnessed after that.

The seeds have already been planted with the continued increase of T20 leagues, with the likes of MLC entering the market as well. The T20 leagues, along with its acquisition by the same major players, have allowed players to play across the same team domain.

A year-round franchise contract is in the work when it comes to certain players and once that is implemented, the inevitable power shift will have taken over a flank.

MCC asks ICC to conduct an audit of Test cricket to set up a 'Test fund'

The smaller nations have struggled to host Test series or even a match rather due to the cost it takes to host one, which in turn is insignificant when compared to the obtained returns.

With the cost of hosting a Test match plaguing several countries, the MCC has asked the ICC to initiate an audit into the red-ball matches and based on the data collected, set up a Test fund.

Chairman of the MCC's World Cricket Committee, Mike Gatting said in this regard:

"In many ways, cricket is growing and, on the surface, seems financially strong. However, we are increasingly seeing a game which focuses on a powerful few, as opposed to a democratic and inclusive approach for the benefit of the whole sport."

He continued:

"It's time for the global game to reset. Too often, member nations are finding themselves living hand to mouth with their cricketing operations, versus having a long-term, viable strategy in place that future-proofs the game in their country, both financially and in terms of participation."

Does the ODI format have a future after the 2023-27 FTP? Let us know what you think.

