“Memorable day for all Indians” – Sachin Tendulkar leads cricket fraternity to congratulate ISRO on successful launch of Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Friday (July 14) successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.
The satellite has now been injected into the desired orbit to begin its journey to the moon from Sriharikota, Andra Pradesh. Launch vehicle Mk III LV3 injected the satellite into the injected orbit. The landing is expected on August 23 or 24.
For the uninitiated, Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander and rover to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.
It also carries a Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth (SHAPE) payload to study Earth's spectral and polarimetric measurements from the lunar orbit.
The cricket fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, among others hailed ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Tendulkar tweeted:
“ISRO’s payloads carry the dreams, pride, and belief of 1.4 billion Indians. Chandrayaan-3 launch swells all our hearts with pride. Congratulations to all our scientists for their untiring efforts. Memorable day for all Indians. Jai Hind!’
More about ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 launch
ISRO successfully launched a 642-ton heavy lift rocked LVM3 carrying Chandrayaan -3 satellite from Sriharikota on Friday. The rocket blasted off at 2.35:17 pm IST from the launch pad.
The development comes after Chandrayaan-2, in 2019 failed a soft landing on the lunar surface due to a software glitch. The new satellite has different lander specifications and payload experiments between the two missions.
Speaking about the development, Dr. S. Unnikishnan Nair, Director of VSSC, ISRO said:
“This is the 7th Successful Mission of LVM3. With this, the Success rate of LVM3 is 100%. This is the ideal vehicle for #Gaganyaan.”
The scientists later confirmed that the satellite successfully separated from the LVM3-M4 rocket. The satellite has been injected into the desired orbit to begin its journey to the moon.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:
"Chandrayaan -3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!"
A successful landing will make India only the fourth country, after the United States, Soviet Union and China to achieve the feat.