“Memorable day for all Indians” – Sachin Tendulkar leads cricket fraternity to congratulate ISRO on successful launch of Chandrayaan-3

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 14, 2023 16:26 IST
Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3 is the extended version of Chandrayaan-2, which failed a soft landing on the lunar surface.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Friday (July 14) successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.

The satellite has now been injected into the desired orbit to begin its journey to the moon from Sriharikota, Andra Pradesh. Launch vehicle Mk III LV3 injected the satellite into the injected orbit. The landing is expected on August 23 or 24.

Lift off🚀#Chandrayaan3 #ISRO #LVM3 https://t.co/z1OSAUs6SV

For the uninitiated, Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander and rover to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

It also carries a Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth (SHAPE) payload to study Earth's spectral and polarimetric measurements from the lunar orbit.

The cricket fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, among others hailed ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Tendulkar tweeted:

“ISRO’s payloads carry the dreams, pride, and belief of 1.4 billion Indians. Chandrayaan-3 launch swells all our hearts with pride. Congratulations to all our scientists for their untiring efforts. Memorable day for all Indians. Jai Hind!’
ISRO’s payloads carry the dreams, pride and belief of 1.4 billion Indians. Chandrayaan-3 launch swells all our hearts with pride. Congratulations to all our scientists for their untiring efforts. Memorable day for all Indians. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳🚀#Chandrayaan3 https://t.co/VAwTWXAn9y

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Another very proud moment for our country as India takes a giant leap in lunar exploration with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3! 🇮🇳✨ Congratulations to @isro and the brilliant minds behind this remarkable achievement. Jai Hind! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/z6str1TVWP
July 14, 2023, will be remembered for India’s advancement in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 sets off for India’s third lunar mission. A testament to our nation's unwavering commitment to scientific advancement. Kudos to the brilliant minds behind this incredible feat.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
All the very best to @isro for the launch of #Chandrayaan3. Take the 🇮🇳 high in the sky and beyond! https://t.co/yCIhxf5QXF
As an Indian, it has already got me on cloud 9 that we're launching #Chandrayaan3 after the commendable efforts of our noble @isro scientists for days and nights. I pray with all my might that may we get success. Vande Mataram 🚀🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3 #ISRO https://t.co/k1SRyF1u8R
Good luck to the brilliant minds at @ISRO as they prepare for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 today. Rooting for your success, onwards and upwards! 🚀 https://t.co/pgHdWVhdgx
India continues to soar to even greater heights as we successfully launch Chandrayaan-3 🚀 My heartfelt congratulations to @isro and all the brilliant minds behind this great feat! 🙏🏻Proud moment for every Indian 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3
Success! #Chandrayaan3 has soared into the sky, carrying our dreams and aspirations to new heights! Congratulations to @isro and the dedicated team behind this remarkable achievement. We eagerly await the discoveries and insights that await us on the lunar surface! #ISRO https://t.co/Mr5TT3CVUi
Hey @isro! 👋 Good luck on that mission! Do hit us up if you come across any of Rinku's maximums 🚀#Chandrayaan3 | #ISRO https://t.co/HWVymhpoEv
🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3 👏 https://t.co/RvWnIAEhSW

More about ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 launch

ISRO successfully launched a 642-ton heavy lift rocked LVM3 carrying Chandrayaan -3 satellite from Sriharikota on Friday. The rocket blasted off at 2.35:17 pm IST from the launch pad.

The development comes after Chandrayaan-2, in 2019 failed a soft landing on the lunar surface due to a software glitch. The new satellite has different lander specifications and payload experiments between the two missions.

Speaking about the development, Dr. S. Unnikishnan Nair, Director of VSSC, ISRO said:

“This is the 7th Successful Mission of LVM3. With this, the Success rate of LVM3 is 100%. This is the ideal vehicle for #Gaganyaan.”

The scientists later confirmed that the satellite successfully separated from the LVM3-M4 rocket. The satellite has been injected into the desired orbit to begin its journey to the moon.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:

"Chandrayaan -3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!"
Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity! twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A successful landing will make India only the fourth country, after the United States, Soviet Union and China to achieve the feat.

