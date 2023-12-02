“Mere se na ho payega” – MS Dhoni reacts to running a YouTube channel

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recently opened up about staying away from social media. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter is not active on social media and only uses the platform once in a while.

When questioned why he doesn’t own a YouTube channel, Dhoni said that he cannot run it because he rarely uses social media. In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, the former India skipper said:

"Just now I was about talking about this, someone even asked me the same. Mere se na ho payega (I cannot do this) because it’s very tough. I am somebody, I won’t say camera conscious but I can’t just get it done. It doesn’t come naturally to me."

"I am happy with one-on-one conversation," he continued. "I am more of a in person kind of a man. So, I don’t think I’ll be able to run YouTube channel. Plus, I am a bit moody. I might post 2-3 videos and like my Instagram account disappear after one year."

Several former and current cricketers are successfully running their YouTube channels, including AB de Villiers, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

On the professional front, MS Dhoni has been retained as the Super Kings skipper for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MS Dhoni’s CSK reveal retained and released players ahead of IPL 2024 auction

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have retained 19 players and released eight after clinching their fifth IPL trophy last season.

The Chennai-based franchise will enter the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of ₹31.4 crore to fill their remaining slots. They will look to boost their bowling unit, which has lacked experience over the last few years.

The IPL 2024 mini-auction will take place in Dubai on December 19.

Retained Players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, and Tushar Deshpande.

Released Players: Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu (retirement), Ben Stokes (unavailable), Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, and Subhranshu Senapati.