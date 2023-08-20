"Messi English na bolay theek" - Shadab Khan shuts down Hasan Ali's troll on X with Lionel Messi reference

Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan has come out in support of teammate Hasan Ali after the latter was trolled by a fan on X regarding his way of speaking on social media.

Shadab had posted his photos on X, to which Hasan responded with love and warmth in his own traditional way. Here's what he posted:

"Mai sadqy jaon wari jaon apny yaar pa Maa Sha Allah nazar na lag jaye. (I will sacrifice myself for your well-being. God will protect you, don't get lost.)"

However, a certain fan wasn't happy with the way Hasan posted and the words he used and questioned the board for not educating the cricketers on social media platforms. He posted:

"For God's Sake @RealHa55an You are an international cricketer...!! @TheRealPCBMedia @Rehan_ulhaq @TheRealPCB at least educate them how to use social media platforms."

Shadab Khan takes a dig at the fan

Shadab Khan was disappointed with the fan's reaction and questioned him why shouldn't cricketers be themselves on social media. He also pointed out that Pakistan cricketers are sometimes unfairly trolled for not knowing English when sporting superstars like Lionel Messi also do not know the language.

On this, he stated:

"Messi english na bolay theek. Foreign players english mai aesi baat ker de theek. Laikin hmy chahe ke ham natural na rahe. Hum fake personality bna le. Bhai mujhe to apne culture ya mazak mai koi sharam nahi. Allah sab ko khush rakhay aur dosre ki khushi mai bhi khush rakhay."

"(It's okay if Messi doesn't speak English. It's fine if foreign players say the same in English. However, we should avoid being natural [ourselves]? We should develop a fake personality. I don't feel any shame in my culture or poking fun in it. Hope Allah keeps us all happy and makes us feel happy at others' happiness.)"

Shadab stood up for his teammate and that's one of the main reasons why he is probably known to be a leader in the Pakistan team, being the vice-captain.