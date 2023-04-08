MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and chose to bowl first against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

CSK will miss the England duo of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are not part of the playing XI due to injuries along with Ambati Rayudu and Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Ajinkya Rahane and Dwaine Pretorius slot in alongside Sisanda Magala and Tushar Deshpande.

MI, meanwhile, made one forced change, with ace pacer Jofra Archer not part of the playing XI due to a slight niggle. The five-time IPL champions have included young South African batter Tristan Stubbs.

Both sides have announced five substitutes, one of whom can come in as an Impact Player at any stage of the game.

Here is the list of Impact players in today's match:

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, and Nehal Wadhera.

Chennai Super Kings: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, and Subhranshu Senapati.

Speaking at the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni recalled his fond memories of playing at the Wankhede Stadium. He also highlighted that it will be a very good wicket to bat.

"We'll bowl first. One of the most memorable venues not only because of the 2011 World Cup but 2007 when we won (the T20 World Cup) and came back, the kind of reception we got from Mumbai was fantastic," Dhoni said.

"Overall it's a fantastic place to play cricket. Generally, the wickets are very good, it has plenty of pace and bounce to play your shots," he added.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, stressed that they have to play good cricket to return to winning ways.

"We would have fielded as well. Seems like a good pitch. Wankhede, always a good pitch to bat with something with the ball as well. We'll have to play good cricket," he said.

MI vs CSK Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, and Jason Behrendorff.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, and Tushar Deshpande.

