MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 55 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Monday, May 6. MI are last in the points table, with just six points from 11 matches. They are all but out of the playoffs race, while SRH are fourth, with 12 points from 10 games.

Mumbai Indians are on a four-match losing streak. After losses to Rajasthan, Delhi and Lucknow, they went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs at the Wankhede. Bowling first, MI did a decent job to restrict KKR to 169. Their batting, though, faltered, as they were bowled out for 145.

After losing two games in a row, meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad got the better of Rajasthan Royals by one run at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in their previous match. Batting first, Hyderabad posted 201-3 before restricting Rajasthan to 200-7, registering a thrilling win.

Today's MI vs SRH toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Captain Hardik Pandya said:

“The wicket looks fresh. It might have something with the new ball, so we want to exploit that.”

For MI, Anshul Kamboj makes his debut, replacing Gerald Coetzee. For SRH, Mayank Agarwal is back in the side.

MI vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Mumbai subs: Dewald Brevis, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Shams Mulani, Romario Shepherd

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Hyderabad subs: Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat

Today's MI vs SRH pitch report

According to Michael Clarke, the grass covering is a lot more consistent.

Most of the pitch looks nice and flat for batting. Its rock hard; there is no moisture, he added. Clarke reckons the pitch will be good for batting, with dew probably playing a part in the second innings. He expects a 200-plus total score.

Today's MI vs SRH match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara, Jasprit Bumrah, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Luke Wood, Shreyas Gopal, Akash Madhwal, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Anshul Kamboj, Kwena Maphaka

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Akash Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

MI vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Navdeep Singh, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Pankaj Dharmani

