Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttick resign from the Pakistan Cricket Board

Director of men's team Mickey Arthur and batting coach Andrew Puttick have resigned from their respective positions at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). They join head coach Grant Bradburn, who announced his departure on X, on Thursday, January 8.

All three took the jobs in the first half of last year. Arthur had been previously associated with the team as a head coach. Bradburn served as a fielding coach with the national side between 2018 and 2020 and the Head of High-Performance Coaching at the national academy till October 2021.

"All three individuals informed the Pakistan Cricket Board of their decision to leave their respective jobs by the end of January 2024," the PCB said in a statement. "The decision was taken amicably between all the stakeholders. The PCB wishes them well in their future endeavours and is grateful for their services."

These are official resignations. Unofficially, all three of them haven't worked with the men's team since Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The PCB is currently being governed by a temporary managing committee, led by Zaka Ashraf, which didn't have the authority to give them the pink slips.

Instead, it appointed Mohammad Hafeez as the team's director and head coach supported by Adam Hollioake as the batting coach.

The new phase has also gotten off to a rocky start with a clean sweep in Australia followed by three losses in the first three matches of the ongoing five-match T20I series in New Zealand.

"Proud of what's been achieved" - Former Pakistan head coach Bradburn

Announcing his resignation, Bradburn said he was proud of what he achieved with Pakistan and wished the PCB well for the future.

"Time to close the amazing chapter that has been Pakistan cricket. Three roles over five years, I am proud of what's been achieved and grateful to have worked with so many outstanding players, coaches and staff. Wishing the teams, staff and everyone at Pakistan Cricket continued success and growth," he said.

Arthur will have Derbyshire's head coaching role to focus on. He was managing both the county and Pakistan duties side-by-side.

Afghanistan Cricket Board recently appointed Puttick as its batting coach while Glamorgan signed Bradburn on a three-year deal as head coach.

