The wait for an elusive 30th ODI hundred continues for Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he was dismissed for 83 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (January 10).
Rohit seemed to be in complete control of his strokeplay in Guwahati, lacing his knock with nine fours and three sixers in just 67 balls. However, he was undone by a delivery from Dilshan Madushanka that just jagged back enough to take the opener's inside edge and rattle his stumps.
The distraught look on Rohit Sharma's face was understandable as he looked all but set to break his century jinx in ODIs while he was at the crease. He last scored an ODI hundred against Australia almost three years ago in January 2020.
Fans on Twitter were also gutted to see "Hitman" miss out on a ton, but also congratulated him for regaining his vintage form. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted:
"Rohit missed a ‘Daddy 100’ but looked really good. #INDvSL"
Here are some of the reactions:
Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill gave India a dream start
All eyes were on how the new opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill was going to fare against Sri Lanka. Right from the get-go, the duo pounced on anything loose that the visiting bowlers had to offer.
Both Rohit and Gill showed the right intent as they didn't take their foot off the accelerator once they realized that it was a belter of a pitch. They added 143 runs for the first wicket in just 19.4 overs.
Sri Lanka then got themselves back into the game with the wickets of Rohit, Gill (70) and Shreyas Iyer (28). However, Virat Kohli recorded yet another half-century (52 not out) and has KL Rahul (21 not out) for company at the crease.
India were 258/3 after 36 overs at the time of writing and look well-placed to go beyond the 350-run mark.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
