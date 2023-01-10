The wait for an elusive 30th ODI hundred continues for Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he was dismissed for 83 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (January 10).

Rohit seemed to be in complete control of his strokeplay in Guwahati, lacing his knock with nine fours and three sixers in just 67 balls. However, he was undone by a delivery from Dilshan Madushanka that just jagged back enough to take the opener's inside edge and rattle his stumps.

The distraught look on Rohit Sharma's face was understandable as he looked all but set to break his century jinx in ODIs while he was at the crease. He last scored an ODI hundred against Australia almost three years ago in January 2020.

Fans on Twitter were also gutted to see "Hitman" miss out on a ton, but also congratulated him for regaining his vintage form. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted:

"Rohit missed a ‘Daddy 100’ but looked really good. #INDvSL"

Here are some of the reactions:

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP

Next Time Century 🤞🤞 Well Played RoNext Time Century 🤞🤞 Well Played Ro 💙✨Next Time Century 🤞🤞

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Rohit Sharma missed double century here. This was a perfect occasion for a double hundred. Rohit Sharma missed double century here. This was a perfect occasion for a double hundred. 💔

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Well played, Captain Rohit Sharma, missed out a well deserving hundred, 83 runs from 67 balls. Well played, Captain Rohit Sharma, missed out a well deserving hundred, 83 runs from 67 balls. https://t.co/tX9QdyZ8xE

David @CricketFreakD1



Missed hundred at lords.

Missed hundred in 1st 2023 game. 83 & Rohit SharmaMissed hundred at lords.Missed hundred in 1st 2023 game. 83 & Rohit Sharma💔Missed hundred at lords.Missed hundred in 1st 2023 game.

Farzan Patel @TheTipsyParsi



#INDvSL Feet not moving. Just a poke. A nothing shot. Rohit will be so disappointed with that dismissal. Looked all set for a daddy hundred! Feet not moving. Just a poke. A nothing shot. Rohit will be so disappointed with that dismissal. Looked all set for a daddy hundred!#INDvSL

Un-Lucky @Luckyytweets THE GOOD THING IS HE'S BACK IN FORM THE GOOD THING IS HE'S BACK IN FORM https://t.co/ioDGwM9Q07

Rayhaan @Cricket_Savant The Indian top order is back among the runs, and all is well with the world again. The Indian top order is back among the runs, and all is well with the world again.

Vishal Yadav @VishalY44691113



Unfortunate to miss out on a but this innings is more than a in terms of satisfaction. Played Rohit, maja aa gaya.Unfortunate to miss out on abut this innings is more than ain terms of satisfaction. Played Rohit, maja aa gaya. ❤️Unfortunate to miss out on a 💯 but this innings is more than a 💯 in terms of satisfaction. https://t.co/SJYJoKKTkh

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Well played captain Rohit Sharma but century ke bina maza nahi aaya. Hopefully in next game. Well played captain Rohit Sharma but century ke bina maza nahi aaya. Hopefully in next game.

Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill gave India a dream start

All eyes were on how the new opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill was going to fare against Sri Lanka. Right from the get-go, the duo pounced on anything loose that the visiting bowlers had to offer.

Both Rohit and Gill showed the right intent as they didn't take their foot off the accelerator once they realized that it was a belter of a pitch. They added 143 runs for the first wicket in just 19.4 overs.

Sri Lanka then got themselves back into the game with the wickets of Rohit, Gill (70) and Shreyas Iyer (28). However, Virat Kohli recorded yet another half-century (52 not out) and has KL Rahul (21 not out) for company at the crease.

India were 258/3 after 36 overs at the time of writing and look well-placed to go beyond the 350-run mark.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes