Create

"Missed a 'Daddy 100'" - Fans left heartbroken as Rohit Sharma misses out on 30th ODI hundred

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jan 10, 2023 04:09 PM IST
Fans were disappointed that Rohit Sharma fell just short of a well-deserved ODI hundred (P.C.:BCCI)
Fans were disappointed that Rohit Sharma fell just short of a well-deserved ODI hundred (P.C.:BCCI)

The wait for an elusive 30th ODI hundred continues for Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he was dismissed for 83 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (January 10).

Rohit seemed to be in complete control of his strokeplay in Guwahati, lacing his knock with nine fours and three sixers in just 67 balls. However, he was undone by a delivery from Dilshan Madushanka that just jagged back enough to take the opener's inside edge and rattle his stumps.

The distraught look on Rohit Sharma's face was understandable as he looked all but set to break his century jinx in ODIs while he was at the crease. He last scored an ODI hundred against Australia almost three years ago in January 2020.

Fans on Twitter were also gutted to see "Hitman" miss out on a ton, but also congratulated him for regaining his vintage form. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted:

"Rohit missed a ‘Daddy 100’ but looked really good. #INDvSL"

Here are some of the reactions:

Rohit missed a ‘Daddy 100’ but looked really good. #INDvSL
Well Played Ro 💙✨Next Time Century 🤞🤞
83's 💔🙁#RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/O38XJB9Lf2
Good one.. But missed a lot of runs... #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/tUJOW4gbzU
Rohit Sharma missed double century here. This was a perfect occasion for a double hundred. 💔
Well played, Captain Rohit Sharma, missed out a well deserving hundred, 83 runs from 67 balls. https://t.co/tX9QdyZ8xE
83 & Rohit Sharma💔Missed hundred at lords.Missed hundred in 1st 2023 game.
Feet not moving. Just a poke. A nothing shot. Rohit will be so disappointed with that dismissal. Looked all set for a daddy hundred!#INDvSL
THE GOOD THING IS HE'S BACK IN FORM https://t.co/ioDGwM9Q07
The Indian top order is back among the runs, and all is well with the world again.
Played Rohit, maja aa gaya. ❤️Unfortunate to miss out on a 💯 but this innings is more than a 💯 in terms of satisfaction. https://t.co/SJYJoKKTkh
Well played captain Rohit Sharma but century ke bina maza nahi aaya. Hopefully in next game.

Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill gave India a dream start

All eyes were on how the new opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill was going to fare against Sri Lanka. Right from the get-go, the duo pounced on anything loose that the visiting bowlers had to offer.

Both Rohit and Gill showed the right intent as they didn't take their foot off the accelerator once they realized that it was a belter of a pitch. They added 143 runs for the first wicket in just 19.4 overs.

Sri Lanka then got themselves back into the game with the wickets of Rohit, Gill (70) and Shreyas Iyer (28). However, Virat Kohli recorded yet another half-century (52 not out) and has KL Rahul (21 not out) for company at the crease.

India were 258/3 after 36 overs at the time of writing and look well-placed to go beyond the 350-run mark.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...