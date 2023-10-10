"Missed his well deserved century by 90 runs" - Fans react as Babar Azam gets out cheaply in PAK vs SL match of 2023 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's poor run with the bat continued as he failed to score big in the team's 2023 World Cup game against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 10.

The onus was on Azam to come up with a stellar performance with the bat after Sri Lanka posted 344/9 in 50 overs on electing to bat first. However, the No. 1 ranked ODI batter perished after scoring just 10 runs off 15 balls.

Azam got out to left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka in the eighth over of the run-chase. It was a full delivery, angling down the leg stump. He tried to play the flick shot, but could only get a tickle. Keeper Sadeera Samarawickrama completed a simple catch to send the Pakistan skipper back to the pavilion.

Several fans took to social media following the dismissal, trolling Azam for yet another failed outing. Here are some of the best reactions:

It is worth mentioning that Babar Azam failed to get going in the side's opening match of the 2023 World Cup against the Netherlands as well. The star batter managed just five runs from 18 balls during his brief stay at the crease.

Babar Azam and Co. have a chance of setting a new record by chasing 345-run target against Sri Lanka

Pakistan's highest successful run chase in the 50-over World Cup is 263, which came during the semi-final of the 1992 edition of the ICC event against New Zealand.

The Babar Azam-led side have a chance to script history by chasing down 345 runs against Sri Lanka. It will also be the highest-ever run chase in ODI World Cup history.

However, if they lose the encounter, Pakistan's 7-0 winning streak against Sri Lanka in ODI World Cups will also come to an end.

The Men in Green bowlers looked off-color in the encounter. Kusal Mendis stole the show with his batting exploits, hitting the fastest century by a Sri Lankan batter in World Cups (65 balls). He finished with 122 off 77 balls, while Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 108 in 89 deliveries.