"Mission Champions Trophy on track" - Fans hail Team India for series-clinching four-wicket win in 2nd IND vs ENG ODI 2025

Team India produced a dominant batting display to win the second ODI against England in Cuttack and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three series. The Men in Blue recorded a comfortable four-wicket win in the series opener. However, they were under more pressure in the second ODI, thanks to a more well-rounded batting performance from England.

The visitors scored a competitive 304 in their batting essay, leaving India a daunting run chase to seal the series. However, the hosts hardly broke a sweat, completing the formality with more than five overs remaining. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a breathtaking 119 off 90 deliveries, while Shubman Gill added a pivotal 60.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel continued their good form with 40+ scores in the middle-order. It was India's seventh consecutive ODI series win at home against England in the last two decades. The hosts won the T20I series preceding the ongoing ODI series 4-1, rebounding a few poor months in Test cricket.

Fans on Twitter praised Team India for another dominant match and series win with the following reactions:

Fans continued praising India for their clinical win at Cuttack with one of them saying:

"Mission Champions Trophy on track for India. What a series win."

"Congratulations Team India for winning the series .Rohit Sharma,Shubham Gill,Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel ,the architect of this win . Let this winning streak continue," tweeted a fan.

"Congratulations india for another series win .they are the best cricket team in the world right now and they prove it every time . England should not travel to India if they had no intent or interest to win or show some fighting spirit," a fan said.

Team India will look for a series whitewash heading into 2025 Champions Trophy

Both India and England have only one game - the final ODI of the ongoing series, remaining before the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai. The eight-team tournament begins on February 19. While India will be part of Group A with Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, England will form Group B with Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

The series loss to India is England's fourth consecutive bilateral ODI series defeat since the disastrous 2023 World Cup. As for India, they have been on a red-hot streak in ODIs barring the 0-2 defeat to Sri Lanka in their previous series.

The Men in Blue will look to complete a series whitewash with a win in the final ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

