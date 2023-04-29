Mitchell Marsh or Starc? - Twitterati react to DC all-rounder's spectacular bowling spell vs SRH in IPL 2023 

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh chipped in with an impactful bowling spell in the team's IPL 2023 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

Marsh was brought into the attack by skipper David Warner in the fifth over of the SRH innings. The right-arm pacer struck early, dismissing Rahul Tripathi on his fourth delivery.

He returned in the tenth over and put his team in a commanding position with a spectacular double-wicket maiden. Marsh claimed the crucial wickets of Aiden Markram and Harry Brook in the over.

Marsh completed a stunning four-wicket haul after removing the well-set Abdul Samad in the 17th over, finishing with impressive bowling figures of 4/27 from his four overs.

Several Delhi supporters took to social media, lauding Marsh for his inspired bowling performance. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Feblar😎 @naveenfeblar @SunRisers #DCvsSRH Our batters making Mitchell marsh as a prime Brett lee Our batters making Mitchell marsh as a prime Brett lee 😭 @SunRisers #DCvsSRH

Faiz Fazel @theFaizFazel Abbe ye Achanak Mitchell Marsh ko kya ho gaya Abbe ye Achanak Mitchell Marsh ko kya ho gaya 👀🔥

Harsha @NameisHarshaaa Mitchell Marsh on Mitchell Marsh on 🔥🔥🔥💥

Arun @ManUtdSZN Mitchell Marsh 2-4-3 with a maiden in 10th over...SRH should just forfeit the game. Mitchell Marsh 2-4-3 with a maiden in 10th over...SRH should just forfeit the game.

JACK ➿ @rastasjames Mitchell marsh bowling figure looks like football score SRH are very very bad. Mitchell marsh bowling figure looks like football score SRH are very very bad.

Rahul @Ittzz_Rahul MITCHELL MARSH HATERS COME OUTSIDE AND CHILL WITH ME MITCHELL MARSH HATERS COME OUTSIDE AND CHILL WITH ME

While Mitchell Marsh did a lot of damage with the ball, Hyderabad were able to post an impressive score, thanks to half-centuries by Abhishek Sharma (67) and Heinrich Klaasen (53*). SRH finished 197/6 in 20 overs after electing to bat first.

Mitchell Marsh scores his first fifty in IPL 2023

Mitchell Marsh shone with the ball for Delhi against Hyderabad. However, he was yet to come up with an impressive batting performance in this year's cash-rich league.

Ahead of the DC vs SRH fixture, Marsh managed to score just 31 runs from five games at an average of 6.20. Nevertheless, the Aussie all-rounder turned things around to register his first fifty off 28 balls in the IPL 2023 against SRH. Along with Marsh, Phil Salt also shone bright with a half-century.

Marsh's all-round form will be key for Delhi as they look to stage a turnaround in the second half of IPL 2023.

Notably, David Warner and Co. were off to a disappointing start to the season, with a five-match losing streak. However, they did bounce back by winning their previous two encounters.

