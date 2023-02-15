"Mixing sports wow" - Twitterati show mixed reactions to Sania Mirza's appointment as RCB mentor for WPL 2023

After creating ripples at the inaugural WPL 2023 auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made headlines again following their appointment of tennis superstar Sania Mirza as the team's mentor.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, February 15, in what is a rather unprecedented move in franchise sports in India. The six-time Grand Slam winner will mentor the team for the first season of the WPL, which is set to commence on March 4.

While she has no professional cricketing experience, Mirza remains an undisputed legend and one of the original poster girls in Indian sport. The move comes as a pathbreaking one in many ways, with the tennis superstar set to work with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and Richa Ghosh among others.

Fans had mixed reactions to the same on Twitter. While a number of RCB supporters were buzzing with joy upon hearing the news, there were others who found it a strange move and tough to explain.

Dollar (Muskan Kathuria) @dollar180998 @NavleenSpeaks @sooryasesha7 She is that one person you can trust who will not succumb to social pressure. Something the young girls will really need to learn since they will come to more limelight now. A great move by RCB! @NavleenSpeaks @sooryasesha7 She is that one person you can trust who will not succumb to social pressure. Something the young girls will really need to learn since they will come to more limelight now. A great move by RCB!

Yashwanth @bittuyash18 @RCBTweets

Mentor and coach are different.



Good descion from @MirzaSania An out of the box decision from RCB. Mentor deals with the mental strengths of the players. And we don't have better than Sania Mirza who was a professional athlete for 20 years to take up this role.Mentor and coach are different.Good descion from @CoachHesson and RCB @RCBTweets @MirzaSania An out of the box decision from RCB. Mentor deals with the mental strengths of the players. And we don't have better than Sania Mirza who was a professional athlete for 20 years to take up this role.Mentor and coach are different.Good descion from @CoachHesson and RCB

Ankush Das @ankushd1993 #RCB @RCBTweets RCB appointing Sania Mirza as a mentor is a very positive move. They have taken every step in the right direction so far. Hope the cup comes home this time. #WPL RCB appointing Sania Mirza as a mentor is a very positive move. They have taken every step in the right direction so far. Hope the cup comes home this time. #WPL #RCB @RCBTweets

Archith @UtdArc Sania Mirza is a huge coup for off the field reasons for any women's tournament or sporting event.



RCB-W with the W again. Sania Mirza is a huge coup for off the field reasons for any women's tournament or sporting event. RCB-W with the W again.

Ritwika Dhar @RituD307 Once again Sania is breaking path by becoming the mentor of a cricket team. Ik it's an appointment with a larger vision like she can help the players how to handle pressure,dealing with attention,also she adds brand value to the franchise. But it's kinda odd in cricketing sense. Once again Sania is breaking path by becoming the mentor of a cricket team. Ik it's an appointment with a larger vision like she can help the players how to handle pressure,dealing with attention,also she adds brand value to the franchise. But it's kinda odd in cricketing sense.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



If I'm not wrong, they were the first team to appoint a female in the support staff and now Sania Mirza as a mentor for RCB in WPL RCB might be trolled for not winning the trophy but must say they have taken some amazing initiatives in the past that are path-breakingIf I'm not wrong, they were the first team to appoint a female in the support staff and now Sania Mirza as a mentor for RCB in WPL RCB might be trolled for not winning the trophy but must say they have taken some amazing initiatives in the past that are path-breaking If I'm not wrong, they were the first team to appoint a female in the support staff and now Sania Mirza as a mentor for RCB in WPL 🙏

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Wow. A woman icon as mentor is a good idea. Helps with marketing too. I doubt it'll help the team as such, but I am generally sceptical abt motivational mentors, so may be it's just me. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Wow. A woman icon as mentor is a good idea. Helps with marketing too. I doubt it'll help the team as such, but I am generally sceptical abt motivational mentors, so may be it's just me. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Deepti🏏| 🇮🇳 @deeptiraonayak @vaishbhaskaran Exactly.I love Sania since 2005 and have always admired her courage.But how can she help the likes of Shreyanka Patil when there is DvN in the side.Disha Kasat will have someone like Mandhana to look upto.And One Perry is enough to motivate the entire squad. @vaishbhaskaran Exactly.I love Sania since 2005 and have always admired her courage.But how can she help the likes of Shreyanka Patil when there is DvN in the side.Disha Kasat will have someone like Mandhana to look upto.And One Perry is enough to motivate the entire squad.

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 I don't want to joke or even be critical because I have to much respect for Sania but in the end, it's down to what you feel the position of Mentor means & what work does the mentor do ? GG has Mithali as Mentor. RCB has Sania. Clearly they see the role in different lights. I don't want to joke or even be critical because I have to much respect for Sania but in the end, it's down to what you feel the position of Mentor means & what work does the mentor do ? GG has Mithali as Mentor. RCB has Sania. Clearly they see the role in different lights.

Pratyush Mahapatra @Pratyush__27



#SaniaMirza Sania Mirza as a cricket mentor is the equivalent of Chetan Bhagat in nach baliye and Sonakshi Sinha in Indian idol. Sania Mirza as a cricket mentor is the equivalent of Chetan Bhagat in nach baliye and Sonakshi Sinha in Indian idol.#SaniaMirza

Archer @poserarcher twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sania Mirza appointed as the mentor of RCB in WPL. Sania Mirza appointed as the mentor of RCB in WPL. People used to mix formats in cricket for selection..and here they are mixing sports wow People used to mix formats in cricket for selection..and here they are mixing sports wow 😂 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

James Sawyer @impact_inline @mufaddal_vohra They always believe in superstar culture. That's one of the reasons for their failure 🤦‍♂️. @mufaddal_vohra They always believe in superstar culture. That's one of the reasons for their failure 🤦‍♂️.

"I just want to help the next generation in believing in themselves" - RCB mentor Sania Mirza

In a video released by the franchise's official Twitter handle, Sania Mirza expressed her surprise at being appointed as the mentor of the Royal Challengers for the WPL 2023 season.

She stated that her goal after retiring remains to help young girls and women believe in sports as a career.

"...I feel like my next job, when I retire, is to try and help young women and young girls believe that sport can be one of the first career choices for them", said Mirza.

She also stressed wanting to aid the next generation with the belief that they can achieve their goals even if the odds are stacked against them.

"...I just want to help the next generation in believing in themselves that no matter how many odds are against you, you can achieve your goals if you back yourself.”

The inaugural WPL 2023 auction took place in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. RCB made the most expensive acquisition by signing up Indian vice-captain and superstar opener Smriti Mandhana for ₹ 3.4 crore. They will kickstart their campaign on March 5 when they face the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

