"Mixing sports wow" - Twitterati show mixed reactions to Sania Mirza's appointment as RCB mentor for WPL 2023

After creating ripples at the inaugural WPL 2023 auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made headlines again following their appointment of tennis superstar Sania Mirza as the team's mentor.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, February 15, in what is a rather unprecedented move in franchise sports in India. The six-time Grand Slam winner will mentor the team for the first season of the WPL, which is set to commence on March 4.
While she has no professional cricketing experience, Mirza remains an undisputed legend and one of the original poster girls in Indian sport. The move comes as a pathbreaking one in many ways, with the tennis superstar set to work with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and Richa Ghosh among others.
Fans had mixed reactions to the same on Twitter. While a number of RCB supporters were buzzing with joy upon hearing the news, there were others who found it a strange move and tough to explain.
"I just want to help the next generation in believing in themselves" - RCB mentor Sania Mirza
In a video released by the franchise's official Twitter handle, Sania Mirza expressed her surprise at being appointed as the mentor of the Royal Challengers for the WPL 2023 season.
She stated that her goal after retiring remains to help young girls and women believe in sports as a career.
"...I feel like my next job, when I retire, is to try and help young women and young girls believe that sport can be one of the first career choices for them", said Mirza.
She also stressed wanting to aid the next generation with the belief that they can achieve their goals even if the odds are stacked against them.
"...I just want to help the next generation in believing in themselves that no matter how many odds are against you, you can achieve your goals if you back yourself.”
The inaugural WPL 2023 auction took place in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. RCB made the most expensive acquisition by signing up Indian vice-captain and superstar opener Smriti Mandhana for ₹ 3.4 crore. They will kickstart their campaign on March 5 when they face the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
