The eighth match of the 2023 MLC edition got off to an electrifying start between Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns on July 19. Both teams were determined to battle it out till the end as they lit up the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium with their fireworks.

After opting to bat first, San Francisco rode on the heroics of Matthew Wade as he blasted through the initial overs. His lightning cameo of 78 (37) along with late contributions from Anderson and Finch helped Unicorns set up a stiff target of 213. It was certainly a nightmare for the Knight Riders’ bowlers as they were hammered for plenty.

In response, Los Angeles Knight Riders made a strong start scoring 60 in the first 6 overs with the loss of just one wicket. Jason Roy hit the ground running with his rapid 45 (21). But their downward trend commenced after the halfway mark as the Knight Riders lost three quick wickets during that phase. They failed to keep up with the required run rate and eventually lost the game by 21 runs.

Following today’s fixture, San Francisco Unicorns skyrocketed to the third spot and have attained a healthy NRR of 0.133. While for Los Angeles Knight Riders, the misery continues as they suffered their 3rd defeat in a row. They will remain at the number 6 position with a terrible-looking NRR of -3.250. Meanwhile, Texas and Seattle acquire the first and second positions respectively.

Los Angeles Knight Riders suffer their third consecutive defeat of the tournament

San Francisco ended their first innings on a high with a commanding total of 212/7. They got off to an electrifying start racing to 75/0 inside the first 6 overs. Matthew Wade led the charge and brutally punished the bowlers in the first half of the game. He made a scintillating 78 (41) at an astronomically high strike rate of 190.

Wade and Allen put on a robust 88-run stand in just 46 balls. Despite the loss of Finn Alen for a modest-looking score of 20 (19), Finch carried on his aggressive style of play by launching a scathing attack on the Knight Riders’ bowlers. He was joined by Marcus Stoinis who played a delightful innings of 37 (18) which involved three fours and three sixes.

Russell provided the breakthrough in the 13th over by removing Stoinis just when he was beginning to tee off. In the following over, Ali Khan provided another breakthrough by removing Wade which reduced the Unicorns to 147-3.

That is when the scoring rate marginally dipped. The arrival of two new batters, Shadab Khan and Corey Anderson gave Knight Riders much-needed respite. Shadab fell cheaply for 9 (11) to Zampa which derailed San Francisco a bit further. However, Corey Anderson was equal to the task as he played a quickfire cameo of 39(20) which included three sixes and three fours.

The Knight Riders’ bowlers pulled it back during the death overs as they chipped in with a lot of wickets at the backend of the innings. The Unicorns did not get the strong finish they desired but still ended up with a daunting score of 212 on board. Apart from Spencer Johnson, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, the entire bowling unit looked in disarray.

Corné Dry turned out to be the most expensive bowler conceding 21 runs in his one-off over. Ali Khan was expensive too going at over 16 RPO with only one wicket to his name. Adam Zampa picked up three wickets but he took found himself at the receiving end going at more than 10 RPO. Sunil Narine went around 8.25 RPO and picked a prize wicket of Allen.

While chasing a mammoth 213, LAKR made a blazing start scoring 60 runs inside the first 6 overs. Jason Roy was the aggressor who played a dazzling cameo of 45 (21) to thwart the Unicorns’ bowling attack during the early stages of the second innings. Nitish Kumar also played a handy knock of 31 (23). They were cruising along at the halfway mark when suddenly a quick flurry of wickets derailed the Knight Riders to 116-5.

Shadab Khan was the main architect behind Los Angeles’s sudden batting collapse. He returned impressive figures of 2/26 and picked up the prize wickets of Rossouw and Malhotra to exert the pressure back on the Knight Riders. There was too much on the plate of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as the required run rate was soaring up to astronomical proportions.

Nevertheless, they put on a 75-run stand for the 6th wicket in about 41 balls. But that effort was not enough as they fell 22 runs short of their required target. Andre Russell’s swashbuckling knock of 42 * (26) and Narine’s 28* (17) went in vain as San Francisco bowlers, despite getting clobbered in the final overs, managed to restrict Knight Riders to 191.

Shadab Khan was highly effective with the ball going at 6.5 RPO followed by Chaitanya Bishnoi who went at 4 RPO while picking up a solitary wicket of Chand. Carmi le Roux went wicketless but kept things tight going at 7.5 RPO. The rest of the Unicorns’ bowling attack suffered a terrible thrashing as most of them went over 10 RPO.