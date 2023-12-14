Mohammed Shami likely to miss India vs South Africa Tests after suspected ankle injury: Reports

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami might not be playing any part in the two-match Test series slated to be played against South Africa from December 26 at Centurion.

According to reports from Cricbuzz, Shami will not board the flight to South Africa along with several other senior Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Navdeep Saini and Harshit Rana will accompany the seniors on the flight as per the report.

Shami had been reportedly complaining about the pain in his right ankle, especially while landing, and had played throughout the World Cup with that pain. The BCCI was also clear in their communication that the veteran pacer would be confirmed as a part of the squad only if he was completely fit.

While there's no certainty on who could replace Mohammed Shami in the Test squad, India will have enough options under their belt with the A side and also the T20I and ODI sides already in South Africa.

India’s Test squad for the South Africa series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami (subject to fitness), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna.

Mohammed Shami had an incredible 2023 World Cup

Despite India's loss in the final, Shami enjoyed an incredible run in the 2023 World Cup, picking up 24 wickets from just seven games. The kind of form he was in, his absence could be a body blow to the visitors in their quest to win their first-ever Test series on South African soil.

However, it also allows the likes of Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna to prove their mettle. Prasidh might pip Mukesh as the third seamer after his fifer against South Africa A.