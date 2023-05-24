"Most insecure cricketer on the planet?"- Fans slam Ravindra Jadeja for taking a jibe at CSK crowd

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a sly dig at the fans of the Men in Yellow after their win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 season at Chepauk on Tuesday, May 23.

Jadeja bowled four overs and picked up a couple of wickets, conceding just 18 runs. He also played a handy cameo of 22 with the bat and was adjudged as the recipient of the Most Valuable Asset of the Match award.

Ravindra Jadeja posted a photo of him receiving the award and took an indirect dig at some CSK fans by hinting that not all value him enough. Here's what he captioned his photo with:

"Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣"

Jadeja had indirectly expressed his disappointment earlier this season as his wicket was cheered by the Chepauk crowd. However, some fans were unhappy with this tweet and claimed that they had cheered for Jadeja during Qualifier 1.

Some also slammed the all-rounder for calling out the fans. Here are some of the reactions:

🄺Ⓐ🅃🄷🄸🅁 1⃣5⃣ @katthikathir



No one would have criticised you if you played with a good strike rate in most of the games this season!



It would be great if CSK kicks out him after this season becoz of his attitude.🙂 Ravindrasinh jadeja @imjadeja Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6vKVBri8IH Always Behaving like a immature kid even playing so many years.No one would have criticised you if you played with a good strike rate in most of the games this season!It would be great if CSK kicks out him after this season becoz of his attitude.🙂 twitter.com/imjadeja/statu… Always Behaving like a immature kid even playing so many years. No one would have criticised you if you played with a good strike rate in most of the games this season! It would be great if CSK kicks out him after this season becoz of his attitude.🙂 twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…

ᴍʀ.ᴠɪʟʟᴀ..!🖤 @TuJoMilaa



Where were you when we did " We Love You Jadeja " trend ? Ravindrasinh jadeja @imjadeja Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6vKVBri8IH I don't know what happened to Jaddu but this tweet is truly unnecessary which proves him self Obsessed kidWhere were you when we did " We Love You Jadeja " trend ? twitter.com/imjadeja/statu… I don't know what happened to Jaddu but this tweet is truly unnecessary which proves him self Obsessed kid👎Where were you when we did " We Love You Jadeja " trend ? twitter.com/imjadeja/statu… https://t.co/pwMsMmQZyK

Mini 🌟 @YoursMini I literally heard loud cheers when you received this award jaddu decided to ruin any happy moment for the fans 🤦 Ravindrasinh jadeja @imjadeja Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6vKVBri8IH Bro wtf behaviour is thisI literally heard loud cheers when you received this awardjaddu decided to ruin any happy moment for the fans 🤦 twitter.com/imjadeja/statu… Bro wtf behaviour is this 😒 I literally heard loud cheers when you received this award 😡 jaddu decided to ruin any happy moment for the fans 🤦 twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…

Ravindra Jadeja once again broke the game open for CSK with the ball

Ravindra Jadeja's stocks as a white-ball bowler have only risen this IPL season as he has seemed to work a lot on accuracy and variations. Whenever a pitch has a bit of grip and turn, Jadeja becomes even more lethal and that's exactly what happened against GT.

Apart from Shubman Gill, no other batter seemed comfortable against the CSK spinners. Jadeja first dismissed Dasun Shanaka who threatened to break the shackles. He then cleaned up David Miller for just 4 runs and that moment proved to be a massive one in the context of the chase.

The Titans just didn't have enough set batters to explode at the end and big strikes from Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana were the major reasons behind it.

Poll : 0 votes