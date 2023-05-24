Create

"Most insecure cricketer on the planet?"- Fans slam Ravindra Jadeja for taking a jibe at CSK crowd

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 24, 2023 12:52 IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a sly dig at the fans of the Men in Yellow after their win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 season at Chepauk on Tuesday, May 23.

Jadeja bowled four overs and picked up a couple of wickets, conceding just 18 runs. He also played a handy cameo of 22 with the bat and was adjudged as the recipient of the Most Valuable Asset of the Match award.

Ravindra Jadeja posted a photo of him receiving the award and took an indirect dig at some CSK fans by hinting that not all value him enough. Here's what he captioned his photo with:

"Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣"
Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6vKVBri8IH

Jadeja had indirectly expressed his disappointment earlier this season as his wicket was cheered by the Chepauk crowd. However, some fans were unhappy with this tweet and claimed that they had cheered for Jadeja during Qualifier 1.

Some also slammed the all-rounder for calling out the fans. Here are some of the reactions:

This is the most "masterstroke" show-off I have ever seen. twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…
First Retained Player By CSK ..Got Love and So Much Respect Every Year ..Enjoyed And Cheered For Him In Each n Every Moment Still This Tweet 🙂 ..Hey @ChennaiIPL Please Let Him Enjoy In Other Franchises Next Season 🙏#CSK#WhistlePodu twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…
Stop lying brudda.....and u didn't even respond 😭😭😂😂 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mLqjX9WrCr
Come on Man ! Don't behave like a cry baby ! 😭 ! twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…
This is so unnecessary 🫤 twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…
Always Behaving like a immature kid even playing so many years. No one would have criticised you if you played with a good strike rate in most of the games this season! It would be great if CSK kicks out him after this season becoz of his attitude.🙂 twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…
Really senseless tweet. Didn't expect from you . Professional sportsmen don't care about the crowd.If you don't be in the shadows of Dhoni, leave the franchise ffs. @imjadeja#CSK twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…
Didn't we all support nd cheer you last match , didn't we trend we love you jadeja.Even after all these tweeting like is arrogant.Better deactivate 🙂. twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…
So the karma tweet is for us then 😭😭😭😭We are living rent free in his head 😂🔥 twitter.com/imjadeja/statu… https://t.co/JKSs6Fs7K3
I don't know what happened to Jaddu but this tweet is truly unnecessary which proves him self Obsessed kid👎Where were you when we did " We Love You Jadeja " trend ? twitter.com/imjadeja/statu… https://t.co/pwMsMmQZyK
Hi jaddu @imjadeja , love and respect are earned attributes. U can't armtwist someone to love or respect you. A player is loved and respected not only for his on field exploits but also for some common sense. twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…
We value all your contributions. Thank you. You may leave. 🙏🏼 twitter.com/imjadeja/statu… https://t.co/bODrvGhvki
Bro wtf behaviour is this 😒 I literally heard loud cheers when you received this award 😡 jaddu decided to ruin any happy moment for the fans 🤦 twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…
Most insecure cricketer on the planet? twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…
I know 8 Yr Olds with more maturity than this. 🤦 twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…

Ravindra Jadeja once again broke the game open for CSK with the ball

Ravindra Jadeja's stocks as a white-ball bowler have only risen this IPL season as he has seemed to work a lot on accuracy and variations. Whenever a pitch has a bit of grip and turn, Jadeja becomes even more lethal and that's exactly what happened against GT.

Apart from Shubman Gill, no other batter seemed comfortable against the CSK spinners. Jadeja first dismissed Dasun Shanaka who threatened to break the shackles. He then cleaned up David Miller for just 4 runs and that moment proved to be a massive one in the context of the chase.

The Titans just didn't have enough set batters to explode at the end and big strikes from Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana were the major reasons behind it.

