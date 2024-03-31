"Most underrated player" - Fans react to Mohit Sharma's stunning spell in GT vs SRH match of IPL 2024

Mohit Sharma shone with the ball for Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31.

Sharma has been Gujarat's go-to man in the death overs, and he has repaid the team management's faith by delivering consistent performances. He once again proved his worth towards the back end, bowling a stunning spell.

The veteran pacer came into the attack in the 10th over and struck straightaway by sending back the in-form Abhishek Sharma with a slower one. He was entrusted with bowling the crucial 20th over, and he came out with flying colours.

Sharma conceded just three runs while also picking up two wickets. The 35-year-old registered figures of 4-0-25-3 and earned widespread praise on social media for his stunning bowling exploits.

Mohit Sharma's fantastic last over restricted SRH to 162/8

Hyderabad's hopes of finishing their innings with a flurry were shattered by Mohit Sharma's last-over brilliance. After having elected to bat first, SRH finished at 162/8 after 20 overs.

Most of their batters got off to decent starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma were the top performers with the bat for Hyderabad, scoring 29 runs each.

Speaking about Hyderabad's batting performance, here's what Samad said during a mid-inning interview:

"I think it’s a decent total on this kind of wicket, ball was gripping a bit, the spinners were also getting a bit of help. I was able to play with ease so I thought I should get more strike in the last over. It’s warm but the thing is it’s very dry as well, so it’s going to be tough. Initially, we got a good start in the powerplay so we were thinking about 180, but looking at the wicket, 160 is also a good score."

The dangerous-looking Heinrich Klaasen scored 24 off 13 balls before being bamboozled by Rashid Khan. For Gujarat, Mohit Sharma bagged three wickets, while Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Noor Ahmad finished with one scalp each.