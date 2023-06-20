MS Dhoni sends a signed IPL shirt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz received a signed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shirt from MS Dhoni on Tuesday (June 20).

The Afghan, who, ahead of IPL 2023, had said that he wants to play with or against Dhoni, shared the photo of the jersey and thanked the latter for his gesture on Instagram.

"Thanks @mahi7781 sir for sending the gift all the way from india ❤️😍," Gurbaz wrote in the caption of the post.

The left-hander was part of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 before being traded to KKR this year. In 11 matches (10 as an opener and one at No. 4) he scored 227 runs at an average of 20.64 and a strike rate of 133.53. He was good behind the wickets too, with his diving catch against Punjab Kings drawing comparisons with Dhoni.

Dhoni often sends signed kits to players who idolize him or ask for them personally. Pakistan fast-bowler Haris Rauf also got one in 2022.

"I hope this dream comes true" - Gurbaz on Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023

Before IPL 2023 started, Gurbaz expressed his desire to play with AB de Villiers and Dhoni. With the former already retired, he hoped to fulfill the dream with the latter.

“I had two players in my life I want to play with but unfortunately, I did not play with them," he told Hindustan Times. "One was AB de Villiers. I was really inspired by him. He was my idol. I followed him a lot from my childhood.

"He is retired now but one thing that I hope is possible this year is to play with MS Dhoni, against him and with him but in one game. I hope this dream comes true.”

The 21-year-old played one match against CSK this year, but could only score 1 (4).

