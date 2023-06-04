MS Dhoni shares a meal with entrepreneur friend in Mumbai after knee surgery

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was pictured looking well and all smiles with his entrepreneur friend Hitesh Sanghvi in Mumbai on Sunday, June 4, only days after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Sanghvi, who is close with many India and CSK players, posted a photo on Instagram from the Taj Lands End hotel sharing a breakfast of idli, vada, and chutney with Dhoni.

"Breakfast with the man, the myth, the legend.....@mahi7781," his caption read.

The former India skipper recently led CSK to their fifth IPL title by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the final in Ahmedabad. After the Chennai's title triumph, he flew straight to Mumbai to consult renowned surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who also worked with Rishabh Pant, and went under the knife at the Kokilaben Hospital.

Dhoni played with a strapped knee for most of the IPL. Despite playing a couple of match-winning cameos and keeping the wickets as brilliantly as usual, he looked in discomfort multiple times while running between the wickets or traveling.

MS Dhoni had promised CSK fans he would return in IPL 2024

Dhoni is now expected to undergo a rehabilitation program to get fit for the next IPL, which he promised his die-hard fans that he'll play as a "gift".

"If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce retirement." he had said in the post-match presentation of the final. "The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season."

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, meanwhile, said that the franchise has left it to the captain to decide on his future.

