"Mujhse nahi hoga"- Top 10 memes after Team India's top order collapsed meekly in chase of 189 in 1st ODI vs Australia 

Team India's top-order collapsed meekly in the chase of 189 runs in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (July 17). It burdened the undercooked middle order with heavy lifting in the series opener of the three-match series.

After being asked to bat first, Australia got bundled out for 188 in 35.4 overs. Mitchell Marsh (81) was the top scorer for the Australian side. None of the other batters failed to score substantially.

In a chase of 189, Team India received an early jolt as Marcus Stoinis dismissed Ishan Kishan (3) in the second over. Mitchell Starc then delivered a fiery spell and dismissed Virat Kohli (4) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) in successive deliveries to give Australia a dominant start. After a few overs, the left-arm pacer also sent back Shubman Gill (20) to reduce India to 39/4 in 10.2 overs.

Fans were left disappointed after noticing the top-order collapse of Team India in a below-par chase of 189. They trolled the batters through some hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes after the game:

#INDvsAUS #SanjuSamson But But my idol suryakumar yadav is a very good t20 batsman give his a chance in odi and the test team also daw But But my idol suryakumar yadav is a very good t20 batsman give his a chance in odi and the test team also daw #INDvsAUS #SanjuSamson https://t.co/MA1HIJhEtI

#INDvsAUS Can you keep patience a little on the pitch?Le Ishan Kishan: Can you keep patience a little on the pitch? Le Ishan Kishan: #INDvsAUS https://t.co/pVrTSE220E

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja rescue Team India after the collapse

At 39/4, Hardik Pandya (25) built a 44-run partnership for the fifth wicket with KL Rahul. However, he could not convert his start and departed in the 20th over, leaving his side in a troubling situation.

Ravindra Jadeja (45*) and KL Rahul (75*) then stitched a match-winning 108-run partnership for the sixth wicket and helped the hosts finish the chase in 39.5 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the victory, saying:

"Absolutely, we were under pressure wile bowling and batting but we kept our composure and were able to comeback. Once we got the momentum, we knew we could do well. Jaddu did what he was supposed to do."

He added:

"We all knew what he can do and coming back after 8 months, he partnered KL really well and helped the team really well. Enjoyed my bowling, it was really hot. Enjoyed the batting too, would've loved to take the side over the line but the way Jaddu and KL did it it was amazing to watch it from the outside."

Both teams will face off in the second ODI on Sunday, March 19, in Vizag.

