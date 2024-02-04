"Mukesh Kumar can make India lose this" - Fans slam right-arm pacer for another dismal spell in second innings of 2nd IND-ENG Test

Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar continued his abysmal performance with the ball on Day 4 of the second Test against England.

Playing in his third Test and first at home, the 30-year-old endured a tough day at the office in the first innings, conceding 44 runs off his seven overs. Yet, the downward slide continued in India's second bowling essay as Mukesh bowled a dreadful two-over spell before being removed from the attack.

The right-arm pacer gave away four boundaries, two each to both England openers. Although the visitors are chasing a mammoth 399 for victory, Mukesh's wayward spell has helped them get off the blocks rapidly.

His inconsistencies have been surprising, given it being his main strength in the domestic circuit. The Bihar-born cricketer boasts a stellar first-class record of 155 wickets in 41 games at an average of 21.42, including six 5-wicket hauls.

Mukesh debuted for India in Tests during the West Indies tour last year and played a vital role in the side's recent series-leveling win in the second Test against South Africa.

With India boasting an array of high-quality pacers in the domestic arena, fans on Twitter were unimpressed with Mukesh's dismal bowling displays in both innings.

"He’s just starting to play Test cricket" - Jasprit Bumrah

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah defended Mukesh Kumar after the latter's poor performance in the first innings by brushing it aside as an off-day.

Replacing Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh endured a similar start to his bowling stint and had to be used in four separate spells, but to no avail.

At the press conference after Day 2, Bumrah backed Mukesh by saying:

"Can happen to anyone because he’s just starting to play international cricket. He’s just starting to play Test cricket. Obviously, we have a lot of confidence in him. This is a long series. Obviously, you have to rotate players."

He added:

"But obviously, you always learn by making mistakes. You get better than making mistakes. So that’s how cricket is. It gives you the answer to the questions. So that’s how it is. I don’t look at it as a bad day. It’s just a learning day. Everybody’s made mistakes. Even I made mistakes."

Mukesh has also played six ODIs and 14 T20Is for India, picking up a combined 17 wickets.

Fortunately for India, his spells haven't proved costly, as they are firmly in the driver's seat at stumps on Day 3 of the second Test. After conceding a 143-run first-innings lead, England are 67/1 in their run chase of 399.

