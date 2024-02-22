Mumbai Indians Schedule IPL 2024: MI match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24 at 7.30pm IST.

It promises to be a mouthwatering clash due to the historic trade deal between the two franchises involving former GT skipper Hardik Pandya. The veteran all-rounder will now be leading MI in a stunning turn of events and his first game back for Mumbai will be at the venue that was his home ground for the last two seasons.

Hardik won the title with the Titans in the first go itself and only narrowly missed out on defending it after a last-ball defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in the final last year. Taking over the reins from Rohit Sharma will certainly be a challenge as the latter has arguably been the greatest IPL captain alongside MS Dhoni.

Mumbai will then move on to Hyderabad to face the SunRisers Hyderabad, before returning to their fortress, the Wankhede Stadium, to face the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Schedule for the first phase of IPL 2024 (All timings in IST)

March 24: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

March 27: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 1: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 3.30pm

(Note: The rest of the MI schedule will be updated in due course of time)

Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 final squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madhushanka, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kambhoj, Nuwan Thushara, Shreyas Gopal, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

