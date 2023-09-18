"Mumbai lobby is adamant" - Fans react as Suryakumar Yadav finds a place in India's squad for ODI series vs Australia 

Suryakumar Yadav retained his place in India's ODI team as he was included in the squad for the upcoming three-match home series against Australia.

The dynamic batter has come under the scanner following a string of poor performances in the 50-over format. Suryakumar has mustered just 537 runs in 27 matches at an underwhelming average of 24.41.

Following the announcement, several fans took to social media to express their disappointment over his selection. Here are some of the top reactions:

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav featured in India's playing XI only once during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. He failed to make a significant impact, scoring 26 off 34 deliveries in the game against Bangladesh.

India's squad for ODI series against Australia

India's squad for the ODI series against Australia was announced in a virtual press conference on Monday, September 18. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the first two fixtures.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned to India's ODI team, while all-rounder Washington Sundar was also included for the series. KL Rahul will lead the team in the first two ODIs. Rohit Sharma will return for the third and final encounter.

The series is slated to begin at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on September 22. The second and third ODI will be played on September 24 and September 27 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, respectively.

India's squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India's squad for third ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj