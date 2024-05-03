Mumbai rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the MI vs KKR match in IPL 2024?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 3.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns in this year's cash-rich league. While KKR are placed just after table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai find themselves second from the bottom in the points table, with just three wins from 10 matches. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have six victories from nine games.

Both teams will be desperate to take home the two points on offer, albeit from different perspectives. Thus, a cracking contest beckons fans at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Fans are expected to fill the stadium in huge numbers, and to their delight, there is no chance of precipitation in the forecast. Clear skies are expected, meaning, there will be no interruption during the game.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels will be high, ranging in the 70s.

"We're going to play each game and try to win as big as possible" - Romario Shepherd on MI's possibility of reaching playoffs

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have had a difficult run in this year's tournament. Off-field controversies surrounding Rohit Sharma's removal as captain and Hardik Pandya's appointment had a bearing on the team's performance.

Barring a few games, they have mostly struggled to performed as unit. As a result, they find themselves in the ninth spot in the table. However, they are mathematically still alive in the tournament.

When quizzed about MI's approach of making it to the playoffs, Romario Shepherd told reporters:

"We have to play to win and that's the way we play cricket, to win each game. So it doesn't matter how many points we can get, we're going to play each game and try to win as big as possible and if there is opportunity, you know, that's the only way we can actually get opportunities if we win the games."

Can the Mumbai Indians qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs? Let us know in the comments.

