Mumbai rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the MI vs SRH match in IPL 2024?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns and find themselves in different halves of the points table. While SRH are placed fourth, MI occupy the last position with just three wins from 11 matches.

MI and SRH met each other earlier this season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The batters powered the SunRisers to 277/3 in 20 overs, riding on half-centuries from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen.

In reply, Mumbai gave a good account of themselves by almost chasing down the target. Riding on cameos from Tilak Varma and Tim David, Mumbai almost pulled off the heist but a few good overs at the death ensured Hyderabad walked home with two points. The five-time champions fell short by 31 runs, with Pat Cummins returning with two wickets.

Mumbai will look to salvage pride with a win tonight, while Hyderabad will look to strengthen their position inside the top four of the points table.

Speaking of the weather, clear skies are expected during the game in Mumbai on Monday. According to Accuweather, there is no forecast for rain at all tonight, meaning there will be no delays in the contest.

Moreover, the conditions will be hot and humid, with the temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity level will be high, meaning the actual feeling will be around 35 degrees Celsius.

"We have a huge fan base and they want to see us win" - Naman Dhir on MI's approach for remaining games

With chances of making it to the playoffs bleak, the Mumbai Indians will look to play for pride in the remaining three league games.

When asked about their approach for the remaining games, young all-rounder Naman Dhir said that they will play for fans, who want them to win games.

"We have a huge fan base and they want to see us win. Our approach, from the beginning, has been to play each game to win and it will not be any different tomorrow," Naman told reporters.

Do you think the Mumbai Indians can beat SRH and jump up in the points table? Let us know in the comments.

