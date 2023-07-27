"Must be the Aussies player of the series"- England fans slam Jonny Bairstow for yet another failure in Ashes 2023

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, apart from his 99* in the previous Test, continues to have a poor Ashes series as he was dismissed for just 4 on Day 1 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test at The Oval on Thursday.

The right-hander once again chopped one onto his stumps off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood and would be disappointed with the way he was dismissed. His team was in a spot of bother and wanted their wicketkeeper to make a key contribution when they needed it the most.

Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see Jonny Bairstow being inconsistent with the bat to go along with some of the chances that he has missed with the gloves. Some even feel he should be dropped from the England team and have run out of patience. Here are some of the reactions:

Brook, Woakes, Wood add some value to England's first-innings total

England got off to a cracking start as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added as many as 62 runs for the first wicket. Australia seemed to be on the back foot and just then, Duckett was strangled down the leg side. That's when the visitors grabbed control of the game and kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

Moeen Ali and Harry Brook had a century stand for the fifth wicket, with the latter unleashing a counter-attack on the Aussies. However, the visitors were once again in control when the innings of a well-made 85 came to an end from Brook.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes added 49 runs for the eighth wicket and ensured that their team got as close to the 300-run mark as possible. Australia will know that they did a good job by restricting the hosts to 283 and can take advantage and bat big in their first innings.