"Must be tired 'saving' Test cricket" - Fans and experts brutally roast Bazball after India's 4-1 series win over England 

England didn't find success with their Bazball approach away from home in the recently concluded five-match Test series against India, suffering an embarrassing 4-1 series defeat.

The Men in Blue had already pocketed the series, gaining an unassailable 3-1 lead ahead of the fifth Test at Dharamsala. The visitors failed to salvage pride by claiming a consolation victory in the final fixture.

The fifth Test ended within three days, with India winning the encounter by an innings and 64 runs. While England kicked off the tour with a stunning 28-run win in the opening encounter in Hyderabad, they weren't able to capitalize on the momentum.

Following India's comprehensive victory in Dharamsala, several fans took to social media, trolling England's approach as they were bundled out for 218 and 195 in the Test.

It is worth mentioning that this was England's first Test series defeat under the leadership of Ben Stokes. Bazball was the point of discussion ahead of the tour. However, the approach has also come under scrutiny after the side suffered multiple batting collapses

"There is too much said and written about Bazball" - Former England captain Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain criticized England following their string of poor performances against India. He also spoke about how a lot of hype has been created around the term Bazball.

Citing the examples of seasoned campaigners Ravichandran Ashwin and James Anderson, Hussain suggested that constant improvement is necessary at this level. The cricketer-turned-commentator told Sky Sports:

"There is too much said and written about Bazball. I have said the other day it is about the individuals. It is about the individual performances in those situations. There are two people playing in this game. Jimmy Anderson and R Ashwin. The reason they end up as greats of the game is because they are constantly looking at improving in the game. Trying to improve."

Elaborating on the same and urging the English team to introspect their failures, Hussain added:

"We just get lost with this term Bazball. The team, the management does not like the term Bazball. They need to look at their own individual performances. Look at the opposition. Like in anything in life, try and learn. Why did we collapse?

"Why Crawley keeps getting starts and keeps getting out? Ben Duckett, got a brilliant 150, gave a charge when the ball was too new. Ben Stokes had a poor series with the bat. Maybe because he is playing only with the bat. Just look at your own game and improve."

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the Player of the Series for his incredible batting performances, as he finished with 712 runs across nine innings at an average of 89.00.

