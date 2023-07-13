"My BEST Partner" - Ruturaj Gaikwad wishes Faf du Plessis on his birthday

Ruturaj Gaikwad wished his former Chennai Super Kings teammate Faf du Plessis on his birthday via an Instagram story today.

Faf, who opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings along with Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2021, has now moved to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Although Gaikwad has formed a successful partnership with Devon Conway at CSK now, he has not forgotten the days of glory with du Plessis.

As Faf du Plessis celebrates his 39th birthday today, Gaikwad, who is a part of the Indian squad for the ongoing tour of West Indies, wrote on Instagram:

"Birthday wishes to my BEST Partner."

Gaikwad also posted some of his best pictures with Faf du Plessis on his Instagram story. You can see the screenshot here:

Ruturaj Gaikwad's current and former opening partners to open together in Major League Cricket 2023

Faf du Plessis is not too far away from Ruturaj Gaikwad right now. While Gaikwad is in the West Indies, du Plessis is in the United States of America, where he is prepping up to lead the Texas Super Kings in the opening match of Major League Cricket 2023 later tonight against the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Faf will don the yellow color once again to lead Chennai Super Kings' sister franchise in USA's new T20 league. Texas Super Kings squad also features Devon Conway, who has been Gaikwad's new opening partner in the IPL since du Plessis moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Earlier this year, Conway and Gaikwad's partnership played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2023 championship win. It will be interesting to see how Conway performs with du Plessis as his partner in MLC 2023. The fans of the Super Kings universe will hope that the two openers help TSK become inaugural MLC champions.

