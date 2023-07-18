"My GOAT is coming back to reclaim his throne" - Fans thrilled after Jasprit Bumrah hints India comeback with emotional video

Jasprit Bumrah seems to be getting ever so close to that highly anticipated India comeback as he posted a pretty emotional video on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. The video had stills from Bumrah's training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and he seemed to be pumped up about making a comeback.

Since September 2022, Bumrah has been out of competitive cricket with a stress fracture in his lower back. The void of his absence was felt in India's bowling attack in the T20 World Cup as well as the World Test Championship final last month.

Fans on Twitter have been patiently waiting for Jasprit Bumrah's comeback and they were naturally thrilled to see the speedster post the video, hinting he will soon be back for Team India.

Here are some of the reactions:

Aarambh Sharma 💙 @aarambh_speaks The news of Bumrah's imminent return to the team is a breath of fresh air for fans and team India alike. With their best bowler back, the team's bowling line up will surely receive a much-needed boost, and let's keep our fingers crossed for a positive outcome.

rxnkshitij748 @rxnkshitij

He is coming to make everyone who doubted him pay. And pay with interest.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Too much disrespect for Jasprit Bumrah lately. My GOAT is coming back to reclaim his throne.

Ishu @Deeepresed - Jaspreet Bumrah is back into the action GOAT- Jaspreet Bumrah is back into the action

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Waking up to that Bumrah video, we are soooo backkk.

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Bumrah choosing the most ideal song for the reel like yes kingg, your kingdom really awaits.

Vikram Mahendra @ElRealesVikram I've lived through the Sachin Tendulkar era, the MS Dhoni era & Virat Kohli era as well but I can safely say that no one apart from Jasprit Bumrah has made me believe that we can win tournaments because of his presence.



Welcome back, Boom! Hope you're well rested & recovered.

Jasprit Bumrah is one player we missed a lot: India's bowling coach

Team India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey recently spoke about the importance of workload management of fast bowlers and cited the example of how dearly the team has missed Jasprit Bumrah's services for almost a year.

He also opined that rotating the quicks would give other players a chance to showcase their talent, thereby strengthening the depth in that department.

After India's win in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica, Mhambrey stated:

"If we look at the last 1-1.5 years Bumrah is one player we missed a lot. As of now, there haven’t been any discussions on who will play white ball and who will play red ball but going forward we have to give breaks to individual bowlers. The moment we give a break to a bowler we can bring another one which will create bench strength.”

Bumrah has reportedly been slated to make his international comeback during the three T20Is against Ireland in August.