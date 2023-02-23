Nagpur and Delhi pitches used for IND vs AUS Tests rated 'average' by ICC - Reports 

The pitches produced for the first two Tests between India and Australia by the VCA Stadium in Nagpur and the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, respectively, have reportedly been deemed 'average' by ICC match referee Andy Pycroft. Senior cricket sources confirmed the same to The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

The contest played out on the aforementioned surfaces ended within three days, resulting in India taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the process as well. Both venues sported spin right from the first session.

Australia, in particular, struggled to adapt to the pitch as the game progressed. They have been bundled out for scores of 113 and 91 in their second innings on the tour. The Aussies also lost nine wickets in the first session of Day 3 in Delhi, with the majority of batters opting to play the sweep or the reverse sweep.

A pitch in the subcontinent last received a negative pitch rating for a Test match during the second contest between the Men in Blue and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in March 2022. The pink-ball Test also ended within three days and the rank turner was deemed 'below average' by the match referee.

During Australia's last tour in 2017, the surface for the series opener in Pune, which the visitors famously won by bundling out India for 100 and 103, received a poor rating from ICC match referee Chris Broad. The subsequent contest, held in Bangalore, where Australia failed to chase down 184 in the final innings, was awarded a 'below average' rating.

3rd IND vs AUS Test to take place in Indore

There is still a lot at stake despite India's early dominant lead in the series. The remaining two matches could potentially determine the finalists for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final in June 2023.

Australia have hit the reset button following major shuffling in the squad. Skipper Pat Cummins has flown home due to a family illness, while Josh Hazlewood and David Warner have been ruled out of the series due to injury. Ashton Agar, on the other hand, has also been sent home after failing to make an appearance across the first two matches.

Oliver Caffrey @ollycaffrey In Nagpur, the pitch was watered after the Test. This week in Delhi, Matthew Hayden has taken a big broom out to the middle #INDvsAUS In Nagpur, the pitch was watered after the Test. This week in Delhi, Matthew Hayden has taken a big broom out to the middle #INDvsAUS https://t.co/euu9KPwtVn

The two teams were due to play the third Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. However, due to the relaid outfield and pitch not being ready to host an international contest yet, the match has been shifted to the Holkar Stadium.

Are the ratings for Nagpur and Delhi pitches fair in your opinion? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "I've always said I'm playing to 2024" - David Warner confident of retaining opening spot despite India debacle

Poll : 0 votes