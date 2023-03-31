"Nah Rutu, you deserved a 100"- Fans hail Ruturaj Gaikwad for cracking 92 against GT in Match 1 of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad once again proved why he's arguably the next big thing in Indian cricket after a blazing knock of 92 (50) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the first game of the IPL 2023 season in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 31).
Gaikwad smashed four boundaries and a staggering nine sixes as he set the stage ablaze and took apart almost all the GT bowlers. While he would be gutted to miss out on a well-deserved second IPL hundred, Gaikwad ensured that CSK posted a highly competitive total of 178-7 in their allotted 20 overs.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Gaikwad in ominous touch and hailed him for once again proving his quality in the shortest format. One said:
"Nah Rutu, you deserved a 100 for playing like that and around such batters"
Here are some of the reactions:
Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal raise eyebrows
Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught in the deep while trying to slog a full-toss from Alzarri Joseph. While it looked like a no-ball in real-time, as the impact between the bat and ball seemed to be above waist height, DRS tracker showed that the ball would have just dipped enough.
CSK seemed to lose their way after this controversial decision, as Shivam Dube couldn't provide the explosive finish his team needed. However, MS Dhoni's handy cameo towards the end ensured that CSK got close to the 180-run mark.
The Men in Yellow would be a bit disappointed not to reach the 200-run mark after their blistering start, but GT still need to bat well to take the win.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal
