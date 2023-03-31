"Nah Rutu, you deserved a 100"- Fans hail Ruturaj Gaikwad for cracking 92 against GT in Match 1 of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad once again proved why he's arguably the next big thing in Indian cricket after a blazing knock of 92 (50) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the first game of the IPL 2023 season in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 31).

Gaikwad smashed four boundaries and a staggering nine sixes as he set the stage ablaze and took apart almost all the GT bowlers. While he would be gutted to miss out on a well-deserved second IPL hundred, Gaikwad ensured that CSK posted a highly competitive total of 178-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Gaikwad in ominous touch and hailed him for once again proving his quality in the shortest format. One said:

"Nah Rutu, you deserved a 100 for playing like that and around such batters"

Here are some of the reactions:

DIPTI MSDIAN @Diptiranjan_7 The backbone of CSK batting does it again, Such a class Start Ruturaj Gaikwad! 🦁 The backbone of CSK batting does it again, Such a class Start Ruturaj Gaikwad! 🦁💛 https://t.co/fI0dz68Fcj

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket Bowlers aren't allowed to damage the ball but batters can do whatever they please. Gaikwad has been a prince among kings in this opening match, so far. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Bowlers aren't allowed to damage the ball but batters can do whatever they please. Gaikwad has been a prince among kings in this opening match, so far. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ruturaj Gaikwad - The player who watch out for this decade, he's going superstar for India and CSK. He has everything in his armoury. Brilliant, Ruturaj. Ruturaj Gaikwad - The player who watch out for this decade, he's going superstar for India and CSK. He has everything in his armoury. Brilliant, Ruturaj. https://t.co/DoPLeDmDgQ

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns First match of IPL, and he showed his effortless shots. great knock Ruturaj Gaikwad. First match of IPL, and he showed his effortless shots. great knock Ruturaj Gaikwad. 👏 https://t.co/6JITTMqudI

Titu @TituTweets_ Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad I bow down to you.

One of the greatest looking batsman when in form

I can’t imagine how our batting will do when he fails Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad I bow down to you. One of the greatest looking batsman when in formI can’t imagine how our batting will do when he fails https://t.co/sTWE7PZIWJ

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ruturaj Gaikwad dismissed for 92 (50) with 4 fours and 9 sixes. An incredible display by Rutu in the first match of IPL 2023.



A splendid show! Ruturaj Gaikwad dismissed for 92 (50) with 4 fours and 9 sixes. An incredible display by Rutu in the first match of IPL 2023.A splendid show! https://t.co/3NQtZ8DglC

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Well played, Ruturaj Gaikwad.



Missed out a well deserving hundred by just 8 runs but what a knock, 92 runs from 50 balls. Well played, Ruturaj Gaikwad.Missed out a well deserving hundred by just 8 runs but what a knock, 92 runs from 50 balls. https://t.co/9OQlL1ZIVW

; @AIH183no What an innings, man. 92(50) doesn't do justice to it. What a terrible ball to get out to.



Man stepped up against one of the most all-round T20 bowling attacks. What an innings, man. 92(50) doesn't do justice to it. What a terrible ball to get out to.Man stepped up against one of the most all-round T20 bowling attacks. https://t.co/4nIYI48EXo

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



Take a bow, Ruturaj Gaikwad What an innings of 92 runs in just 50 balls with no support from the other endTake a bow, Ruturaj Gaikwad What an innings of 92 runs in just 50 balls with no support from the other end 🔥Take a bow, Ruturaj Gaikwad 🙌 https://t.co/zjs9yNQ0sG

depressed ict & mi fan @sejal_mokal Nah Rutu, you deserved a 100 for playing like that and around such batters Nah Rutu, you deserved a 100 for playing like that and around such batters

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #GTvCSK Pity he lost momentum as the innings went along. But that was some hitting from Rutu today. So good that he has begun with the right intent and has started the competition with a big score. Those have evaded him in times gone by #IPL2023 Pity he lost momentum as the innings went along. But that was some hitting from Rutu today. So good that he has begun with the right intent and has started the competition with a big score. Those have evaded him in times gone by #IPL2023 #GTvCSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal raise eyebrows

Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught in the deep while trying to slog a full-toss from Alzarri Joseph. While it looked like a no-ball in real-time, as the impact between the bat and ball seemed to be above waist height, DRS tracker showed that the ball would have just dipped enough.

CSK seemed to lose their way after this controversial decision, as Shivam Dube couldn't provide the explosive finish his team needed. However, MS Dhoni's handy cameo towards the end ensured that CSK got close to the 180-run mark.

The Men in Yellow would be a bit disappointed not to reach the 200-run mark after their blistering start, but GT still need to bat well to take the win.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

