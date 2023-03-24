"Need a DRS to review third umpire's decisions"- Fans slam umpire for shocking decision during MI vs UPW Eliminator of WPL 2023 

Mumbai Indians (MI) will feel lucky that a decision involving Hayley Matthews went in their favor during the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) Eliminator against the UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday.
Matthews was adjudged out when she appeared to smash a half-tracker from Deepti Sharma straight into the hands of Anjali Sarvani, who was stationed at the deep square leg region.
The umpires did a routine check on the catch to ensure whether it was safely taken and that's where the whole controversy began. The third umpire, after multiple checks, thought that Sarvani had failed to keep her fingers underneath the ball before the latter hit the ground.
Despite the soft signal being out, the third-umpire felt that there was enough conclusive evidence to overturn the decision.
The UPW players were in shock, and so were fans on Twitter as they believed the ball didn't even touch the ground. They slammed the third umpire for not making the right decision despite all the technology available.
Nat Sciver-Brunt fires MI to 182/4 in WPL 2023 Eliminator
Despite the controversial decision going her way, Hayley Matthews couldn't take advantage and was dismissed in the very next over.
Earlier in the game, UPW had a chance to tighten the screws further on MI as Nat Sciver-Brunt presented a catching opportunity when she was batting on six. However, Sophie Ecclestone dropped a rather regulation catch at mid-off and that proved to be extremely costly for the Warriorz.
Sciver, who failed with the bat in the last couple of games, turned up on the big stage in the WPL 2023 Eliminator and smashed an unbeaten 72 off just 38 balls.
She received able support from Amelia Kerr at the other end, who played a fine cameo of 29. Some lusty hitting from Pooja Vastrakar in the final over ensured that MI breached the 180-run mark.
Only time will tell whether UPW will withstand the pressure of a WPL 2023 Eliminator in this chase.
