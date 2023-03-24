"Need a DRS to review third umpire's decisions"- Fans slam umpire for shocking decision during MI vs UPW Eliminator of WPL 2023 

Mumbai Indians (MI) will feel lucky that a decision involving Hayley Matthews went in their favor during the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) Eliminator against the UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday.

Matthews was adjudged out when she appeared to smash a half-tracker from Deepti Sharma straight into the hands of Anjali Sarvani, who was stationed at the deep square leg region.

The umpires did a routine check on the catch to ensure whether it was safely taken and that's where the whole controversy began. The third umpire, after multiple checks, thought that Sarvani had failed to keep her fingers underneath the ball before the latter hit the ground.

Despite the soft signal being out, the third-umpire felt that there was enough conclusive evidence to overturn the decision.

The UPW players were in shock, and so were fans on Twitter as they believed the ball didn't even touch the ground. They slammed the third umpire for not making the right decision despite all the technology available.

Here are some of the reactions:

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Honestly, if you can't adjudicate that catch with the benefit of replays etc, you shouldn't even be in the box. Ridiculous from the third umpire. Honestly, if you can't adjudicate that catch with the benefit of replays etc, you shouldn't even be in the box. Ridiculous from the third umpire.

Rohan Gavaskar @rohangava9 How was that not out ???? Such a clean catch . Shocker of a decision . #wpl How was that not out ???? Such a clean catch . Shocker of a decision . #wpl

Vaishnavi Bhaskaran @vaishbhaskaran Anjali a better person than me. I would’ve had words with the umpire. Anjali a better person than me. I would’ve had words with the umpire.

Abi @abs19931 #TATAWPL #CricketTwitter #mivupw Wow so we have our first Third Umpire controversy already LoL.. I'm not saying anything 🤭 #WPL2023 Wow so we have our first Third Umpire controversy already LoL.. I'm not saying anything 🤭 #WPL2023 #TATAWPL #CricketTwitter #mivupw

Women's Cricket Blog @WomensCricBlog That is an atrocious third umpire decision That is an atrocious third umpire decision

Riya Mandal @riyadolphin14 @Vhagharx @UPWarriorz @Deepti_Sharma06 For some reason before the decision made I feared this will happen just from the third umpire voice @Vhagharx @UPWarriorz @Deepti_Sharma06 For some reason before the decision made I feared this will happen just from the third umpire voice

Psy @PsyfeR888 That was a fair catch, i can't believe how that umpire lodu gave it not out. #WPL2023 That was a fair catch, i can't believe how that umpire lodu gave it not out. #WPL2023

. Dumb 3rd umpire. And dumb decision That was OUT. What is the point of using technology, if you can't see #WPL2023 . Dumb 3rd umpire. And dumb decision That was OUT. What is the point of using technology, if you can't see#WPL2023 . Dumb 3rd umpire. And dumb decision

EM @churchysfan #mivupw What did the third umpire see that we couldn't see What did the third umpire see that we couldn't see 👀 #mivupw

Udit @udit_buch MI and umpiring decisions jokes loading again MI and umpiring decisions jokes loading again 😪

Nat Sciver-Brunt fires MI to 182/4 in WPL 2023 Eliminator

Despite the controversial decision going her way, Hayley Matthews couldn't take advantage and was dismissed in the very next over.

Earlier in the game, UPW had a chance to tighten the screws further on MI as Nat Sciver-Brunt presented a catching opportunity when she was batting on six. However, Sophie Ecclestone dropped a rather regulation catch at mid-off and that proved to be extremely costly for the Warriorz.

Sciver, who failed with the bat in the last couple of games, turned up on the big stage in the WPL 2023 Eliminator and smashed an unbeaten 72 off just 38 balls.

She received able support from Amelia Kerr at the other end, who played a fine cameo of 29. Some lusty hitting from Pooja Vastrakar in the final over ensured that MI breached the 180-run mark.

Only time will tell whether UPW will withstand the pressure of a WPL 2023 Eliminator in this chase.

