"Needs to do a lot more as captain" - Fans react after Ben Stokes departs in first over of Day 3 in 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

England captain Ben Stokes was dismissed on the second ball of Day 3 (Friday, June 30) of the ongoing Lord's Test of the Ashes 2023 series against Australia.

Stokes failed to add a single run to his overnight score of 17, perishing on the very first ball he faced on the third day. The left-handed batter tried to work Mitchell Starc's delivery down to the leg side. However, he could only manage to get a thick leading edge that went straight to Cameron Green at gully.

#Ashes2023 #AUSvsENG Early breakthrough for Australia! A wicket on the second ball as they dismiss England's skipper Ben Stokes. Early breakthrough for Australia! A wicket on the second ball as they dismiss England's skipper Ben Stokes. 🔥 #Ashes2023 #AUSvsENG https://t.co/X6tfA2xytg

Stokes bagged yet another batting failure, mustering just 17 runs off 58 balls.

Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media to express concern over England's Test skipper's batting form. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

john edwards @john50taxi On current form does Ben Stokes deserve his place in the team . Baz ball, or should it be called irresponsible ball suits him because he can't run, On current form does Ben Stokes deserve his place in the team . Baz ball, or should it be called irresponsible ball suits him because he can't run,

Charlie @CharlieAirr Ben Stokes really hasn’t scored any runs since he took over captain Ben Stokes really hasn’t scored any runs since he took over captain

#CricketInsights Ben Stokes should have tried to stay in a bit longer tbh… Ben Stokes should have tried to stay in a bit longer tbh…#CricketInsights

the little boy from Rosario, Argentina @SabeehaMajid Ben Stokes isn’t Ben Stokes since taking over the captaincy Ben Stokes isn’t Ben Stokes since taking over the captaincy 😭

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu Ben Stokes is the guy who would make the plan and skip the trip himself at the end. Ben Stokes is the guy who would make the plan and skip the trip himself at the end. https://t.co/uPmbqjj9sv

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket Pretty sure Ben Stokes will play a Headingley-like knock somewhere in the series.



However, overall he has been a disappointment ever since the Bazball approach. Probably the only player who hasn't shown his full ability with the bat. Pretty sure Ben Stokes will play a Headingley-like knock somewhere in the series.However, overall he has been a disappointment ever since the Bazball approach. Probably the only player who hasn't shown his full ability with the bat.

Jenna Rater @jenna_rater Would Ben Stokes be playing if he wasn’t captain? I’m not sure he’s fully fit. 61 runs and 2 wickets with bat and ball in three innings is not a great return. #BBCCricket Would Ben Stokes be playing if he wasn’t captain? I’m not sure he’s fully fit. 61 runs and 2 wickets with bat and ball in three innings is not a great return. #BBCCricket

#AUSvENG #ENGvsAUS #Ashes2023 Ben Stokes: We Play Bazball Cricket but I still love to play Test Cricket🤣 17 off 58 balls with strike rate of 29.31 Ben Stokes: We Play Bazball Cricket but I still love to play Test Cricket 😜🤣 17 off 58 balls with strike rate of 29.31#AUSvENG #ENGvsAUS #Ashes2023

Connor Eccott @CJEccott #Ashes Another shocking innings from Ben Stokes. Awful in the first test too. Needs to do a lot more as captain, especially when the Aussies are weakened by the loss of Lyon. #ENGvsAUS Another shocking innings from Ben Stokes. Awful in the first test too. Needs to do a lot more as captain, especially when the Aussies are weakened by the loss of Lyon. #ENGvsAUS #Ashes

#Ashes2023 Ben Stokes is a great player but when he is not bowling , he brings the team down. Don’t think he will qualify as a pure test batter for the English team Ben Stokes is a great player but when he is not bowling , he brings the team down. Don’t think he will qualify as a pure test batter for the English team #Ashes2023

guy need to step up with bat Ben stokes batting form is at lowest level nowguy need to step up with bat

Hankon @DaleHank97 Really need Ben Stokes to sort his batting out if you want to be beating this Aussie side. #Ashes23 Really need Ben Stokes to sort his batting out if you want to be beating this Aussie side. #Ashes23

It is worth mentioning that Ben Stokes failed to make a significant impact in the opening Test of the Ashes 2023 as well, amassing 44 runs across two innings. Australia secured a thrilling two-wicket victory at Edgbaston to go 1-0 up in the series.

Ben Stokes and Co. need their lower order to fire and get closer to Australia's 416

England were off to a terrible start on Day 3, losing Ben Stokes in the first over itself. Soon, Harry Brook also departed after scoring a well-compiled fifty. The onus will now be on Jonny Bairstow to steady the ship for the home team.

After being asked to bat first, Australia registered an impressive 416-run total, thanks to Steve Smith's knock of 110 and fine half-centuries from Travis Head (77) and David Warner (66).

England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley gave their team an ideal start, scoring 98 and 48, respectively. However, star batter Joe Root fell cheaply, contributing just 10 runs.

At the time of writing, England still trail by 111 runs. Stuart Broad is at the crease, alongside Bairstow.

