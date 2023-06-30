"Needs to do a lot more as captain" - Fans react after Ben Stokes departs in first over of Day 3 in 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

England captain Ben Stokes was dismissed on the second ball of Day 3 (Friday, June 30) of the ongoing Lord's Test of the Ashes 2023 series against Australia.
Stokes failed to add a single run to his overnight score of 17, perishing on the very first ball he faced on the third day. The left-handed batter tried to work Mitchell Starc's delivery down to the leg side. However, he could only manage to get a thick leading edge that went straight to Cameron Green at gully.
Stokes bagged yet another batting failure, mustering just 17 runs off 58 balls.
Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media to express concern over England's Test skipper's batting form. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
It is worth mentioning that Ben Stokes failed to make a significant impact in the opening Test of the Ashes 2023 as well, amassing 44 runs across two innings. Australia secured a thrilling two-wicket victory at Edgbaston to go 1-0 up in the series.
Ben Stokes and Co. need their lower order to fire and get closer to Australia's 416
England were off to a terrible start on Day 3, losing Ben Stokes in the first over itself. Soon, Harry Brook also departed after scoring a well-compiled fifty. The onus will now be on Jonny Bairstow to steady the ship for the home team.
After being asked to bat first, Australia registered an impressive 416-run total, thanks to Steve Smith's knock of 110 and fine half-centuries from Travis Head (77) and David Warner (66).
England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley gave their team an ideal start, scoring 98 and 48, respectively. However, star batter Joe Root fell cheaply, contributing just 10 runs.
At the time of writing, England still trail by 111 runs. Stuart Broad is at the crease, alongside Bairstow.