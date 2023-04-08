"Neither does he have fitness nor the reflexes now"- Fans roast Rohit Sharma after he fails with the bat against CSK in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma's lean batting form continued in IPL 2023 as he failed yet again on Saturday (April 8). In a high-octane clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he played a mini cameo of 21 off 12 balls.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl first in the contest. Rohit began on a positive note, smashing two fours in the first over against Deepak Chahar.

He continued with the same flow by hitting four and a six in the coming overs. However, he could not convert his brisk start into a substantial knock. Tushar Deshpande cleaned him up in the fourth over to give CSK a massive breakthrough and heartbreak for MI fans.

Fans were extremely disappointed with Rohit Sharma for throwing away yet another start. They trolled him for the same on Twitter.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Rohit Sharma came into the game after scoring just one run from 10 balls in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He did look in decent touch tonight and hit a few lusty blows to give MI a decent start, but he could not capitalize on that platform.

"It's a precaution, Jofra won't play"- Rohit Sharma reveals reason for Archer's absence in MI playing XI vs CSK

Speaking after losing the toss, Rohit Sharma shed light on the general nature of the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium. He also opened up about how his side have reflected on their mistakes after their loss against RCB last week.

"Wankhede, always a good pitch to bat with something with the ball as well. We'll have to play good cricket. (Mood in the dressing room) It's been quite upbeat. We've trained really well in the last few days. Hopefully, we can correct all those things we didn't do," Rohit said at the toss.

On the changes in the playing XI for the game, he added:

"Unfortunately, we've got one injury. It's a precaution, Jofra won't play. We've got other guys to do the job for us. It's a great feeling to come back to Wankhede. The crowds have always been very loud, and we're looking forward to play."

Mumbai are currently languishing eighth in the points table and will look to return to winning ways.

