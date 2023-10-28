"Netherlands deserve full ICC member status"- Fans react as the Dutch team upsets Bangladesh by 87 runs in 2023 World Cup

Netherlands upset Bangladesh by 87 runs in the 2023 World Cup earlier today (October 28) at Eden Gardens. A disciplined bowling performance helped the Dutch team defend a 230-run target against the Tigers.

With this win, Netherlands moved up from the 10th to the eighth spot in the 2023 World Cup points table. It was their second victory of the tournament, having registered a win over South Africa in Dharamsala earlier this month.

Captain Scott Edwards led the Dutch team from the front by scoring 68 runs in the first innings. Chasing a modest target of 230, Bangladesh lost all their wickets for 142 runs. Paul van Meekeren stole the show with a four-wicket haul.

Fans lauded the Netherlands team for their fantastic performance in Kolkata.

Netherlands still have 3 matches remaining in the 2023 World Cup

Netherlands team will board a flight to Lucknow soon for their next fixture against Afghanistan. Looking at how the two teams have performed in this World Cup, the match between Afghanistan and Netherlands should be a cracker of a contest.

The Dutch team will play their other two matches against England and India on November 8 and 12, respectively. While the match against England will take place in Pune, the Dutch team will take on the Men in Blue at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on the final day of the league round.

Although the Netherlands team has defeated South Africa and Bangladesh in this competition, it seems unlikely that they will finish in the Top 4. They will have to win their remaining three matches and hope a lot of results go their way for them to qualify for the semifinals.

The Dutch team may not think too far ahead and only focus on defeating their next opponent. It will be interesting to see if they can record another win.