"Never dare to compare Rohit Sharma on the basis of numbers" - Fans hail Indian skipper for blistering 29-ball 47 in 2023 World Cup semi-final

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continued his trend of providing the side with outstanding starts in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rohit showed tremendous intent from the get-go. His electrifying start caught New Zealand off-guard, with all four of their frontline bowlers having a bowl in the first powerplay.

Rohit raced to 47 off 28 deliveries before skying a slower delivery from Tim Southee and being caught by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. During the knock, the champion batter also became the first to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history.

Rohit's quickfire starts have been crucial to India firing on all cylinders with the bat, scoring 550 runs in 10 games at an average of 55 and a 124.15 strike rate. Amidst the belligerent 40s, the opening batter has also scored a century and three half-centuries in the tournament.

Another spell-bounding display of batting in a high-pressure knockout game had fans on Twitter hailing Rohit for his selflessness.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Rohit Sharma's brilliance has India on track for massive total

Shubman Gill scored a magnificent half-century in his first World Cup semi-final.

Thanks to Rohit Sharma's majestic batting, Team India are off to a flying start in the blockbuster semi-final clash against New Zealand.

Coming off wins in all nine league-stage games, the Men in Blue continued their red-hot form by racing to 50/0 in just 5.2 overs. Despite Rohit's dismissal for 47, his opening partner Shubman Gill showed no nerves and brought up his fourth half-century of the World Cup.

Virat Kohli has joined Gill, and the duo have already added over 50 for the second wicket and look good for much more.

Expand Tweet

The Men in Blue have struggled in knockout games over the past decade, with their last ICC title coming in the 2013 Champions Trophy. In a repeat of the 2019 semi-final, the Men in Blue are also looking to overcome their dismal record of winning only four out of 13 matches against the Kiwis in ICC events.

At the time of writing, India are coasting at 142/1 in 19 overs, with Gill batting on 67 off 55 deliveries and Kohli on 25 from 30.

The winner of this contest will take on Australia or South Africa in the grand finale in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.