South African batter Dewald Brevis shared photos from his childhood, where he interacted with some of the top cricketers in the rainbow nation, including fast bowler Dale Steyn. Brevis urged the fans not to give up on their dreams.

Like most of the cricketers, Dewald Brevis grew up idolising the top cricketing stars of his nation. He got a golden opportunity to meet the likes of Dale Steyn, Quinton de Kock and Robin Peterson at a hotel in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Brevis wrote in the caption:

"NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS. Many people asked me to share the Kingsmead/Proteas pictures I spoke about recently. I am lucky to have some very special images from my sport journey as a young boy."

"I decided to share this with my followers over the next few months. Today's post will be from my 1st ever interaction with the Proteas at the team hotel in Umhlanga KwaZulu-Natal. It's a lot of pictures, so I split it up in two posts. The 2nd one will be tomorrow. Good luck to the Proteas in the CWC. I am right behind you," he added.

Brevis' post has gone viral on Instagram. In less than five hours, it has earned close to 40,000 likes.

Sasha de Kock and Dale Steyn commented on Dewald Brevis' Instagram post

Dewald Brevis is among the top young batters in the world right now. He made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians last year, while he earned his maiden South African cap earlier this year.

Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha saw Brevis' post and commented:

"Super cool! And I have a very similar picture of young Quinny getting Greame Smith autograph too."

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn also saw the photographs. Steyn, who is currently in India for the 2023 World Cup coverage, wrote in the comment section:

"Ahhhh YEAH!!!!!"

Dewald Brevis is not a part of South Africa's 2023 World Cup squad. However, if needed, he can be drafted into the squad as a replacement later.