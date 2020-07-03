Niranjan Shah says Shashank Manohar must evaluate damage done to BCCI during his tenure as ICC chairman

Niranjan Shah lashed out at Shashank Manohar for the damage he caused to Indian cricket and BCCI when he was the ICC head.

Shah also made several accusations against Shashank Manohar and advised him to evaluate the damage he has done.

A day after Shashank Manohar stepped down as the chairman of of the International Cricket Council (ICC), his former comrade Niranjan Shah said that Manohar will now have all the time in the world to reflect upon his achievements at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ICC.

Niranjan Shah has said that Shashank Manohar stepping down as ICC Chairman was rather obvious and he must now evaluate what he did during his time at the helm.

"Shashank Manohar stepping down as Chairman of ICC was rather obvious. Shashankji must be having mixed feelings from what could have been done for the promotion of cricket at international level and what was done to cricket of India during his tenure," Niranjan Shah said.

Niranjan Shah also lashed out at Manohar for causing damage to Indian cricket and BCCI while he was at the helm.

"In the relaxed phase now he may evaluate his tenure as Chairman of ICC and also as of BCCI that has been the platform. He may appraise what damage was done to Indian cricket and BCCI during his tenure; forgetting that cricket and cricket fans of India have given utmost popularity to the game; and also how much revenue and fame cricket of India has brought to the world of cricket," he said.

Niranjan Shah also accused the former ICC chairman of taking undue advantage of the turmoil within the BCCI to damage Indian cricket.

"BCCI went through much turmoil in last couple of years. And ICC during these years took undue advantage to damage cricket of India and BCCI in all possible manner. However, I am fully confident that present strong and worthy leaderships of BCCI shall have strong, beneficial and constructive representation and initiatives at ICC."

Imran Khwaja to assume the responsibilities of chairman till elections: ICC

The ICC also confirmed, through a statement, that Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja will take up the responsibilities of the chairperson till the elections. The process for the elections is expected to be approved by the board in the next week.

The ICC in its statement on Wednesday said: "ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down after two-year tenures at its helm. The ICC Board met today and agreed that Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the Chairperson until a successor is elected. The process for the Chairperson election is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week."