“No.4 is the best place for him” – Saba Karim wants Suryakumar Yadav to stick to his batting position for IND vs SL T20 series

Saba Karim wants India's newly appointed vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav to stick to his batting position for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The former India cricketer pointed out that Yadav has been impressive at No. 4 and wants him to continue his decent form.

For the uninitiated, Yadav emerged as the highest runscorer in T20Is last year. He amassed 1,164 runs in 31 T20Is at a strike rate of 187.44 last year, which included two centuries and nine half-centuries.

Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“No.4 is the best place for him. If you look at his records, his strike is excellent. He’s scored the bulk of runs at No.4. His position depends upon the number of overs left in the game. There's no better batsman than Suryakumar Yadav in the middle overs.”

The statement came even as No. 3 specialist batter Virat Kohli was not included in India's squad for the T20 series against the Islanders.

He added:

“It’s a good thing (Suryakumar Yadav’s form with the red ball). Once you get the experience of playing at the international level, it should benefit you in domestic cricket.”

Yadav has continued his good form for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, scoring 90 and 95 against Hyderabad and Saurashtra, respectively.

“Hardik Pandya needs to decide whether he wants to play as a finisher or Deepak Hooda” – Saba Karim

Karim also said that India captain Hardik Pandya should decide who will play the role of a finisher in T20Is. Besides Pandya, the former India selector believes that all-rounder Deepak Hooda can be used as a finisher or top-order batsman.

He said:

“Hardik Pandya needs to decide whether he wants to play as a finisher or Deepak Hooda. Hooda can also be pushed above Pandya if overs are available.”

Hooda amassed 302 runs in 15 T20Is at a strike rate of 150 last year, including a century against Ireland at No. 3. Meanwhile, Pandya scored 607 runs at a strike rate of 145.91 and scalped 20 wickets in 27 T20Is.

Karim also feels that Pandya should also pick leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of all-rounder Axar Patel in the playing XI. He believes so because of the wrist spinner’s wicket-taking ability.

He said:

“Hardik Pandya has to take a call between Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal is a wicket-taking option. India need wrist spinners.”

While Chahal scalped 23 wickets in 21 T20Is last year, Axar took 21 wickets in 22 games.

Team India will be seen in action in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

