"No Ahmedabad, No Party for Shubman Gill" - Twitter brutally trolls the opening batter for another dismal outing in the second ODI

Shubman Gill continued his surprisingly disappointing tour of the West Indies with another poor outing in the second ODI at Barbados on Saturday, July 29. The 23-year-old scratched around for 49 deliveries, scoring only 34 runs at a strike rate under 70. He was then dismissed off the bowling of left-arm-spinner Gudakesh Motie.

In an attempt to break the shackles, Gill charged down the track and took the aerial route. But he mistimed the delivery straight into the hands of Alzarri Joseph at long-off.

With the dismissal, the young opener's disastrous tour of the West Indies continued. He has scored only 86 runs (2 Tests and 2 ODIs combined) at an average of 21.50.

The ungainly dismissal also marked 10 innings without a half-century for the batter since his sensational century in the final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad.

Although Gill had a lean outing in the three-match ODI series that followed the Tests, he more than made up for it with his incredible IPL season. The 23-year-old won the Orange cap, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of almost 60. He propelled the Gujarat Titans (GT) to their second consecutive final.

Gill was also in breathtaking form to start the year, scoring four majestic centuries in a seven-game stretch against Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home. It also included his maiden ODI double-century and T20I century, both coming against the Kiwis.

Hence, his sudden dip in form comes across as a critical setback, especially with the ODI World Cup in less than three months. Several fans took to social media to express their displeasure at Gill's lack of runs and abject failure outside of India/

Here are some of the Twitter reactions after Shubman Gill's abject dismissal:

Farooq Khan 🎗️ @Farooq_49



Generation Talent 🤣

Prince 🤣

Better than Babar Azam 🤣

Ahmedabad flat track bully 🤣



#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/gtnH91IXYM Shubman Gill dismissed for 34 on 49 balls.Generation TalentPrinceBetter than Babar AzamAhmedabad flat track bully

♚ @balltamperrerr

6(11)

10(12)

29(37)

7(16)

34(49)



Average - 17.2

50s - 0

100s - 0



The Future pic.twitter.com/NikgCRNZgQ Shubman Gill In WI Tour So Far :6(11)10(12)29(37)7(16)34(49)Average - 17.250s - 0100s - 0The Future

Lordgod🚩 @LordGod188

20(31) vs Aus

0(2) vs Aus

37(49) vs Aus

13(15) vs Aus

18(19) vs Aus

6(11) vs WI

10(12) vs WI

29*(37) vs WI

7(16) vs WI

34(49) vs WI Shubman Gill in last 10 International Innings20(31) vs Aus0(2) vs Aus37(49) vs Aus13(15) vs Aus18(19) vs Aus6(11) vs WI10(12) vs WI29*(37) vs WI7(16) vs WI34(49) vs WI pic.twitter.com/38f9X2Dxzd

ShravanΨ @7en8ai Shubman Gill's body language clearly shows how underconfidence he is. Next odi series is against Australia he needs to score at least a big fifty or 100 in next 4 ODI innings to regain his lost touch for wc, His talent will go in vain if his doesn't continue to be mentally tough.

HARSHal Wagh @harshwordswagh I repeat,

No Ahemdabad, No Party for Shubman Gill!!

Sports syncs @moiz_sports

Rohit Virat

BCCI Shubman Gill again fails to impress. Goes after settling down well on crease. He has scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 69. Even players playing test have a better strike rate than him. Playing dots constantly makes pressure on himselfRohit ViratBCCI pic.twitter.com/LEi7J6xrCJ

Woke NFL @wokenfl Shubman gill is officially cooked

8een @18sept2001 I still believe that Ruturaj Gaikwad is much better than shubman gill.

🦀 @ffsSnklp @CricCrazyJohns Last 8 international innings of Shubman Gill:



20

0

37

13

18

6

10

29

7

34



We dropped shikhar dhawan for this fraud🥲

Jod Insane @jod_insane



6

10

29

7

34

It's High Time Bcci Should Realize This And Drop Him From Wc Squad And Pick Shikhar Dhawan



#indvswi pic.twitter.com/WeTBWP2UxM Shubman Gill In This Wi Tour102934It's High Time Bcci Should Realize This And Drop Him From Wc Squad And Pick Shikhar Dhawan

Qasim @babarisbadsha Fraud Shubman Gill failed again can’t even statpad against associate WI

"Rohit and Virat have been playing constant cricket" - Hardik Pandya

India's two most accomplished white-ball batters in the squad sit out the second ODI.

Team India made a surprising call to rest their regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli for the second ODI against the West Indies. Despite winning the first game convincingly by five wickets in less than 23 overs, the decision seemed iffy, with the series still alive.

Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy duties for the game and revealed the news of the veteran batters missing out at the toss.

"Rohit and Virat have been playing constant cricket, few questions need to be answered for us so they are resting in this game. They can be fresh for the third ODI. I think when you get someone out for 115, it's a good effort from the bowlers," said Pandya

Our catching was impressive, but we can improve in certain areas. Instead of losing five wickets, we could have lost only two wickets and finished the last game. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel come in for Rohit and Virat," he added.

The decision seems to be backfiring for now. The Men in Blue are struggling at an embarrassing 113/5 in the 25th over after being asked to bat first by the hosts.