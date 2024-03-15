"No concern" for Shreyas Iyer's fitness, KKR captain to join IPL camp in 2 days: Reports

Mumbai state team's manager Bhushan Patil has said that there is "no cause of concern" regarding Shreyas Iyer's fitness, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain is set to join his team's pre-IPL 2024 camp in "two days".

Shreyas didn't take the field in the last two days of the Ranji Trophy final after scoring a brilliant 95 in the third innings that put Mumbai in a dominant position.

Some reports had suggested that Iyer's back-injury, that kept him out of previous Ranji matches, had flared up and he could miss the first few matches of IPL 2024.

"There is no cause for concern; he is fine and will be going to Kolkata for the pre-IPL camp in two days," Mumbai team manager Bhushan Patil said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

However, according to the Cricbuzz report, Shreyas did undergo scans but the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has found the reports to be "inconclusive". The state body is now awaiting communication from the National Cricket Association (NCA).

The NCA hasn't been spared from fire in this whole procedure, though. The batter was said to be suffering from back issues even during the India-England Test series, from where he was dropped after the second Test.

However, NCA experts cleared him of any injury, which led to controversies and speculation regarding his commitment to Indian cricket and eventually a pink slip from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s central contract.

BCCI might consider re-instating Shreyas Iyer's contract

The report also added that the BCCI could consider retracting their decision to remove him from the central contract list. Officials are neither accepting nor denying this chatter, though it would take a lot of transparency from the board.

As of now, he's a Ranji Trophy winner and is likely to begin the IPL season with KKR.