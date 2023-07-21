"No Dhoni bhai, no CSK, no runs"- Fans react after Ajinkya Rahane fails in the 2nd India vs West Indies Test

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane disappointed with the bat in the second Test against West Indies on Thursday in Trinidad. It was Rahane's second successive low score in the series after he fell cheaply in the first Test last week.
After being asked to bat first, India got off to a great start, with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal putting on their second century partnership in as many games. The duo batted with positive intent throughout the first session and pounced upon the bowlers whenever they erred with their lines.
They completed their half-centuries in the first session and took India to 121/0 at the Lunch break. West Indies bowlers showed more discipline in the second session and dismissed Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rohit Sharma in quick succession to bring their side back into the contest.
Ajinkya Rahane (8 off 36 balls) tried to stabilize things with a watchful innings. However, Shannon Gabriel cleaned him up with a brilliant delivery to reduce India to 182/4. Rahane's valuation amongst fans has dipped after his reappointment as vice-captain, as he has failed miserably in both innings so far in the series.
Fans were left frustrated after witnessing his dismal performance on Day 1 of the second Test and took to Twitter to express their views. Here are some of the fan reactions:
"He had one good match but let's not get carried away"- Aakash Chopra after selectors appointed Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain of the Indian Test team
Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra criticized the selectors' decision to appoint Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain for the West Indies Test series.
Chopra opined that it was not a step in the forward direction and said they shouldn't get carried away by a single decent performance in the WTC final. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:
"Is it a step looking forward or not? I am not 100% certain. Ajju is also not getting younger by the day. If we are saying this about Pujara, we will have to say this about Ajju as well. He had one good match but let's not get carried away because you had dropped him based on performances over two-three years."
Chopra added:
"I have another opinion. If you have left out Cheteshwar Pujara because of his average of 29.69 and if you have made Ajinkya Rahane the vice-captain with an average of 26.50, could Ravichandran Ashwin not have been made the vice-captain?"
