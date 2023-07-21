"No Dhoni bhai, no CSK, no runs"- Fans react after Ajinkya Rahane fails in the 2nd India vs West Indies Test

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane disappointed with the bat in the second Test against West Indies on Thursday in Trinidad. It was Rahane's second successive low score in the series after he fell cheaply in the first Test last week.

After being asked to bat first, India got off to a great start, with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal putting on their second century partnership in as many games. The duo batted with positive intent throughout the first session and pounced upon the bowlers whenever they erred with their lines.

They completed their half-centuries in the first session and took India to 121/0 at the Lunch break. West Indies bowlers showed more discipline in the second session and dismissed Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rohit Sharma in quick succession to bring their side back into the contest.

Ajinkya Rahane (8 off 36 balls) tried to stabilize things with a watchful innings. However, Shannon Gabriel cleaned him up with a brilliant delivery to reduce India to 182/4. Rahane's valuation amongst fans has dipped after his reappointment as vice-captain, as he has failed miserably in both innings so far in the series.

Fans were left frustrated after witnessing his dismal performance on Day 1 of the second Test and took to Twitter to express their views. Here are some of the fan reactions:

My man Rahane literally convinced BCCI by his performance in T20 format IPL to return in test format and become vice-captain 🤭



The hero, the mastermind Ajinkya Rahane, 3(11) & 8(36) so far 🥵 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/ymMyKoNdVH We are witnessing one of the GREATEST COMEBACK in the history of cricket!!My man Rahane literally convinced BCCI by his performance in T20 format IPL to return in test format and become vice-captain 🤭The hero, the mastermind Ajinkya Rahane, 3(11) & 8(36) so far

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns pic.twitter.com/GfknlKVG2W Ajinkya Rahane hasn't been same after becoming vice captain of India

Stephen N @albatrosscric Expecting Ajinkya Rahane to come in press conferences and say I've always stood up and was there for the team whenever they needed me like he's averaging fifty. This is why you don't pick Test players based on their T20 form.

31 Innings

693 Runs

Avg. 22.3

50s 4

100s 0



Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane🥵



#WIvIND #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/H7qP5vpFLh Ajinkya Rahane in Last 3 years in Test Cricket.31 Innings693 RunsAvg. 22.350s 4100s 0Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane🥵

#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/WAtgenIWQp Yesss, Ajinkya Rahane really played well in WTC finals but you can't just keep him in the team for another year for just one good knock.

Venkatesh Prasad @WiratWohli I have a lot of regard for Ajinkya Rahane's talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 24 in last 4 years in international cricket is below par. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

A fifty or a baby hundred AND a long streak of failures on either side of it.



Congratulations @ajinkyarahane88. That fifty in



#AjinkyaRahane #WIvIND #WIvsIND Rahane and his famous pattern.A fifty or a baby hundred AND a long streak of failures on either side of it.Congratulations @ajinkyarahane88. That fifty in #wtcfinal has earned you the next streak of 15-20 failures. #INDvWI @ImRo45 @JayShah

naman pandit @namanpndit

Few innings here and there can't justify his place in test team

I can't remember any Indian test batsmen with this low batting average and played 85+ test Ajinkya Rahane has dismal average of 38 in testFew innings here and there can't justify his place in test teamI can't remember any Indian test batsmen with this low batting average and played 85+ test pic.twitter.com/XbuAtpVp1E

Mohd Shoaib @Dikisukhi Ajinkya Rahane!!! You don't get too many chances at this age and this point of time.

A @Agd_1 On what basis Ajinkya Rahane was made the vice captain of the Indian cricket team? The debate on Rohit's place should be put to rest imo. He should continue to play as long as he's performing and irrespective of India's performance in this year's World Cup. #WIvIND

Abhijeet Sen 🇮🇳 @Sen44Sen And Ajinkya Rahane's failed run continues. I told you Rahane's selection was never a good decision. Selecting vice-captions on the basis of selective IPL performances can never be justified. #INDvWI

Arjun @LifeIsAnElation Either way, the point remains that the selectors shouldn't have picked Ajinkya Rahane in the Test team. The youngsters should have gotten a go instead of him three Tests ago. Look at how Yashasvi Jaiswal has started his career, we have enough quality in domestic to replicate him.

Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 @ArunKrishnan_ Normal service resumed with Ajinkya Rahane?



As well as Gill.

Ict fan @Ict494894933928

#INDvsWI #SawalIndiaKa Why and how ajinkya rahane can be vc of India's test team man .

Arjun @LifeIsAnElation The Ajinkya Rahane discourse is so funny. The guy returned to the Test team after couple of regulars got injured. He saved us the blushes in the WTC Final. Now suddenly, after a couple of poor innings, people want him out again. That’s how team don't work, certainly not in Tests.

"He had one good match but let's not get carried away"- Aakash Chopra after selectors appointed Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain of the Indian Test team

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra criticized the selectors' decision to appoint Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain for the West Indies Test series.

Chopra opined that it was not a step in the forward direction and said they shouldn't get carried away by a single decent performance in the WTC final. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Is it a step looking forward or not? I am not 100% certain. Ajju is also not getting younger by the day. If we are saying this about Pujara, we will have to say this about Ajju as well. He had one good match but let's not get carried away because you had dropped him based on performances over two-three years."

Chopra added:

"I have another opinion. If you have left out Cheteshwar Pujara because of his average of 29.69 and if you have made Ajinkya Rahane the vice-captain with an average of 26.50, could Ravichandran Ashwin not have been made the vice-captain?"

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Sound off in the comments section.